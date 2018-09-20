Latest: Multiple dead and wounded in shooting at Maryland business

Multiple people have been killed and wounded in a shooting in northern Maryland, authorities said Thursday morning.

A lone suspect is in custody and in critical condition at a local hospital, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told the media at an afternoon news conference.

The shooting at a Rite Aid distribution facility in the town of Perryman, which sits to the east of I-95 and west of the Aberdeen Proving Grounds.

Officials did not specify the number of dead and wounded.

CNN is reporting the gunman killed three people and wounded two others, citing officials.

"...What I understand is the location is secure," Rite Aid spokeswoman Susan Henderson told CNN. About 1,000 employees work there, she said.



The investigation is in its preliminary stages, said Gahler, who did not take questions from the media.

Home, churches and a cemetery are in the area of Spesutia and Perryman roads, identified by authorities as near the scene of the shooting.

Google Maps/StreetView The intersection of Spesutia and Perryman roads in Perryman, Maryland, identified by authorities as near the scene of Thursday's shooting.

"We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting," Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted when news of the shooting broke. "Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support."