More News:

September 20, 2018

Latest: Multiple dead and wounded in shooting at Maryland business

By PhillyVoice staff
Breaking Shootings
Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

Multiple people have been killed and wounded in a shooting in northern Maryland, authorities said Thursday morning.

A lone suspect is in custody and in critical condition at a local hospital, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told the media at an afternoon news conference.

The shooting at a Rite Aid distribution facility in the town of Perryman, which sits to the east of I-95 and west of the Aberdeen Proving Grounds.

Officials did not specify the number of dead and wounded.

CNN is reporting the gunman killed three people and wounded two others, citing officials.

"...What I understand is the location is secure," Rite Aid spokeswoman Susan Henderson told CNN. About 1,000 employees work there, she said.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, said Gahler, who did not take questions from the media.

Home, churches and a cemetery are in the area of Spesutia and Perryman roads, identified by authorities as near the scene of the shooting.

09202018_maryland_shooting_GMGoogle Maps/StreetView

The intersection of Spesutia and Perryman roads in Perryman, Maryland, identified by authorities as near the scene of Thursday's shooting.

"We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting," Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted when news of the shooting broke. "Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support."

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Breaking Shootings Maryland Police

Just In

Must Read

Laws

Penn student's op-ed makes case for legalizing prostitution in Pennsylvania
Red Light DIstrict

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Sixers explore a deal for Wolves forward Jimmy Butler?
0708_Jimmy_Butler_USAT

Food & Drink

Here are 6 of the best pumpkin beers from Philly-area breweries
iron hill pumpkin ale 2

Crowdfunding

How New Jersey's latest viral GoFundMe made sure the money will end up where it belongs
Jordan Uhl GoFundMe

Eagles

Eagles vs. Colts: Five matchups to watch
091918TYHilton

Senior Health

Penn Medicine doctor's 5K raises thousands each year to benefit Alzheimer's research
Dr._Patrick_Brennan_Penn_Medicine

Escapes

Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.