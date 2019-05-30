Mummers to strut in parade at Jersey Shore

The Mummers Parade on New Year's Day is still months away, but there's an opportunity to see the top brigades and top string bands perform this summer.

For the fourth year, New Year's in North Wildwood will take place at the Jersey Shore. The parade through Wildwood is coming up on Saturday, June 8.

Shore-goers can spend the afternoon on the beach, then get an up-close look at the Mummers' performances starting at 3 p.m.

The parade will take off from Second and Olde New Jersey avenues in North Wildwood.

In the case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 9.

Fourth Annual New Year's in North Wildwood

Saturday, June 8

Beginning at 3 p.m. | Free

Starting at Second and Olde New Jersey avenues, North Wildwood, NJ 08260

