May 30, 2019

Mummers to strut in parade at Jersey Shore

Fourth annual New Year's in North Wildwood coming up in June

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Mummers
Mummers in North Wildwood Courtesy of/Suasion Communications Group

Mummers to parade in North Wildwood on Saturday, June 8.

The Mummers Parade on New Year's Day is still months away, but there's an opportunity to see the top brigades and top string bands perform this summer.

For the fourth year, New Year's in North Wildwood will take place at the Jersey Shore. The parade through Wildwood is coming up on Saturday, June 8.

RELATED:  More than 35 percent of Jersey Shore property owned by people living outside New Jersey | Take Lyft to the Jersey Shore for flat rate with new Beach Pass program

Shore-goers can spend the afternoon on the beach, then get an up-close look at the Mummers' performances starting at 3 p.m.

The parade will take off from Second and Olde New Jersey avenues in North Wildwood. 

In the case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 9.

Fourth Annual New Year's in North Wildwood

Saturday, June 8
Beginning at 3 p.m. | Free
Starting at Second and Olde New Jersey avenues, North Wildwood, NJ 08260

