More News:

May 28, 2019

More than 35 percent of Jersey Shore property owned by people living outside New Jersey

Avalon and Stone Harbor are among the towns with the most out of state homeowners

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Property Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore property homeownership Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Houses line a street in Longport, New Jersey. In neighboring Margate, just 52.7% of property is owned by New Jersey residents.

New Jersey's sandy beaches have become so popular with summer revelers that property along the Garden State's coastline is increasingly owned by people who don't even live in the state.

More than 37% of properties across 42 different New Jersey shore towns are owned by residents of states other than New Jersey, according to a new analysis Tuesday from NJ.com.

The trend is most pervasive in South Jersey, where the analysis found a number towns have real estate that is majority-owned by out-of-state residents. Avalon (27.5%) and Stone Harbor (29.6%), for instance, have less than 30% ownership from New Jersey residents, two of the most extreme examples among the 42 towns examined.

Sea Isle City (34.5%), Brigantine (38.8%), Deal (39.4%), and Cape May Point (39.5%) round out the shore towns where New Jersey resident account for less than 40% of property owners.

All totaled, there are 10 Jersey Shore towns in NJ.com's analysis where New Jersey residents are in the minority among homeowners when compared to all out-of-state property owners.

Unsurprisingly, residents of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York are among the most frequent owners of shore town property, according to NJ.com.

The analysis notes that residents from 32 different states own property down at Cape May point, a borough with just 276 year-round residents and a median age of 68 years old.

Of course, recent studies centered around climate change's effect on coastal properties might explain why New Jersey residents are wary of investing in their own state's seaside properties. An analysis from last August found that New Jersey has lost $4.5 billion in combined property value since 2005 because of sea level flooding.

NJ.com examined state property tax data from 1989 to 2017 to conduct its analysis, using residential properties in the 42 coastal New Jersey towns with little, or no, inland population.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Property Jersey Shore New Jersey South Jersey Delaware Shore Towns Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What can the Sixers learn from Lakers front office fiasco?
Pelinka-magic-johnson_052819_usat

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

Eagles fantasy football rankings, with analysis
052819ZachErtz

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved