Museum of Illusions to host dog-friendly party benefiting pets in need

Animal lovers can hang out with dogs while raising money for pets in need during a "paw-ty" at the Museum of Illusions next month.

The museum, located at 401 Market Street, is hosting a dog-friendly Yappy Hour on Thursday, June 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature photo opportunities and giveaways.

MORE: Dock Street to release hazy IPA to benefit PAWS

Tickets, which cost $25, can be purchased online. People who are bringing their furry friends must add a free "dog ticket" when buying their tickets online, and the canine must be leashed at all times.

At the event, local vendors Brixxy and Co., Heart + Paw, and Pet Friendly Dog Bakery will be on hand to provide dog treats and other giveaways.

Half of the proceeds from the party will benefit Philadoptables, a nonprofit that provides assistance to rescue organizations and animal shelters to help Philadelphia's most at-risk pets. Pet lovers who want to further support can also round up their Museum of Illusions tickets to benefit Philadoptables through October.

Thursday, June 13

5-7 p.m. | $25

Museum of Illusions

401 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA