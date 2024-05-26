Go to Wagtail admin interface
May 26, 2024

Museum of Illusions to host dog-friendly party benefiting pets in need

Yappy Hour, on June 13, will feature photo ops and giveaways. It will raise funds for the Philadoptables nonprofit.

By Franki Rudnesky
Museum of Illusions visitors can bring their dogs to the attraction on June 13 during an event that will raise funds for a pet rescue nonprofit.

Animal lovers can hang out with dogs while raising money for pets in need during a "paw-ty" at the Museum of Illusions next month.

The museum, located at 401 Market Street, is hosting a dog-friendly Yappy Hour on Thursday, June 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature photo opportunities and giveaways.

Tickets, which cost $25, can be purchased online. People who are bringing their furry friends must add a free "dog ticket" when buying their tickets online, and the canine must be leashed at all times. 

At the event, local vendors Brixxy and Co., Heart + Paw, and Pet Friendly Dog Bakery will be on hand to provide dog treats and other giveaways.

Half of the proceeds from the party will benefit Philadoptables, a nonprofit that provides assistance to rescue organizations and animal shelters to help Philadelphia's most at-risk pets. Pet lovers who want to further support can also round up their Museum of Illusions tickets to benefit Philadoptables through October.

Yappy Hour

Thursday, June 13
5-7 p.m. | $25
Museum of Illusions
401 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA

