Grab a beer at the Mütter Museum to start off the long weekend

Kick off your Fourth of July celebrations a little early by grabbing a drink outdoors on Wednesday in a garden named for one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

The Mütter Museum is once again turning the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden into a beer garden.

Beer and sangria will be available from cash bars, and popcorn and pretzels to snack on will be provided. Okie Dokie Donuts will be available for purchase, too.



Tickets to attend are $12 (museum members receive a discount) and includes full, after-hours museum access.

Some of the most interesting things at the Mütter include pieces of Albert Einstein's brain, The Soap Lady, a cast of conjoined twins Chang and Eng Bunker, human skulls and a vast collection of medical instruments.

Those with tickets can hang out the the museum from 6 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

6-10 p.m. | $12 admission

Mütter Museum

19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.