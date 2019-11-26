Find unique and creepy gifts at Mütter Museum's holiday market

You don't need to worry about getting someone something they already have if you shop at Dr. Mütter's Merry Emporium for holiday gifts.

That's right. The Mütter Museum, a place filled with skulls, specimens in jars and old medical instruments, is hosting a festive shopping experience this year. Be warned, though, instead of Santa making the rounds, it will be the plague doctor.

The holiday market will pop up on Sunday, Dec. 8, in the historic Mitchell Hall within the museum. Twenty-five vendors will be there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dottie's Donuts will provide plague doctor cookies for the event.

While the plague doctor isn't the most friendly of faces, the bird-like beak mask still seems more inviting than the terrifying goat-demon Krampus.

The holiday market is free to attend.





Sunday, Dec. 8

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mütter Museum

19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



