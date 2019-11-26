More Events:

November 26, 2019

Find unique and creepy gifts at Mütter Museum's holiday market

Instead of Santa, the plague doctor will be available for photos

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Mutter Museum holiday market Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

This year, you can shop at Dr. Mütter's Merry Emporium for holiday gifts.

You don't need to worry about getting someone something they already have if you shop at Dr. Mütter's Merry Emporium for holiday gifts.

That's right. The Mütter Museum, a place filled with skulls, specimens in jars and old medical instruments, is hosting a festive shopping experience this year. Be warned, though, instead of Santa making the rounds, it will be the plague doctor.

The holiday market will pop up on Sunday, Dec. 8, in the historic Mitchell Hall within the museum. Twenty-five vendors will be there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dottie's Donuts will provide plague doctor cookies for the event.

While the plague doctor isn't the most friendly of faces, the bird-like beak mask still seems more inviting than the terrifying goat-demon Krampus.

The holiday market is free to attend. As for what to expect from the vendors, check out some of their Instagram posts below.


Dr. Mütter's Merry Emporium

Sunday, Dec. 8
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mütter Museum
19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
