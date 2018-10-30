Today is National Candy Corn Day and, surprise, the Internet is still divided about the seasonal treat

October 30, 2018
Every Halloween I pray the contentious debate surrounding candy corn will be drowned out by a never-ending loop of "Hocus Pocus." And before today, we somehow had managed to escape the divisive argument over the kernel-shaped, tricolored seasonal treats.
We almost made it Halloween unscathed.
It wasn't until the the Hallmark card gods punished us for too many Gritty Halloween costumes and left us with National Candy Corn Day — complete with a lazy Twitter hashtag — to really get the conversation started.
So here we are.
The candy corn controversy is not complicated or dense. It's simply a bad candy. It's chalk-like, coats your teeth with artificial sugars and dyes, and tastes like absolutely nothing. I get it. We all get it.
But maybe just for the sake of taking the road less traveled, I venture to say candy corn is a true Halloween delight and I alone revel in that time when it litters grocery store shelves untouched and unnoticed.
I put together a swan song of tweets and peppered in some of the opposition to help you celebrate #NationalCandyCornDay. (Yes, it was hard to find positive tweets.)
I know this is a controversial opinion, but someone has to say it.— Steven Lerner (@Steven_Lerner) October 30, 2018
Candy corn is delicious. #NationalCandyCornDay
The only way to eat candy corn #NationalCandyCornDay pic.twitter.com/7JVhMPAnWL— Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) October 30, 2018
#NationalCandyCornDay 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮 🗣worst candy ever made. Stop selling!!! these r the throw away candy pic.twitter.com/cDHisgqbqP— Joy (@joysworldlive00) October 30, 2018
#NationalCandyCornDay Decorate your Tofu with candy corn and throw them in the trash in one swoop. Save time! #CandyCornDay pic.twitter.com/sNNVe2coWM— TalentlessMedia (@TalentlessCook) October 30, 2018
#NationalCandyCornDay— 🍂The Spooklord 🍂 (@SynthZoi) October 30, 2018
Okay, its not that bad in moderation like a handful of a few pieces is fine. But after more than that they taste funky to me.
They're still far from my favorite candy though.
Happy #NationalCandyCornDay .— Hollie (@FueledbyLOLZ) October 30, 2018
I like Candy Corn....the normal and the pumpkin kinds.
If this a twitter follow deal breaker...goodbye.
Unpopular opinion: I actually love #candycorn, especially when it comes with mellowcreme pumpkins mixed in. I do have a finite threshold for it - probably a total of one cup a year. But I'm not sad that it's #NationalCandyCornDay— Phoole (@Phoole) October 30, 2018
It's #NationalCandyCornDay this is where they all belong along with the people that like them 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/qm0RPZMxWX— 🖤🎶🎧🎃🔪RK🧛🏻♀️👻 🎡♥️🇺🇸 (@HeartEyes4Brady) October 30, 2018
Candy Corn is 🗑 always been 🗑 always will be 🗑#NationalCandyCornDay pic.twitter.com/j0OM5rE8JG— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) October 30, 2018
Happy #NationalCandyCornDay! Here's the picture we were talking about on @phl17 - Did you know the candy represents the colors of corn kernels?! pic.twitter.com/ZjmjN7Qh7l— Jenna Meissner (@JennaPHL17) October 30, 2018
Who ever made this holiday should be crusified and burned 😤😤😤😤😤😤#NationalCandyCornDay— ☝ 1 up top (@OneeUppTop) October 30, 2018
