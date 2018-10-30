After Eagles Super Bowl victory, Wing Bowl is officially over after 26 years

Wing Bowl, after much speculation, is officially over. Angelo Cataldi announced the end of 94WIP's annual wing-eating contest during his morning show on Tuesday, ending a 26-year run.



After teasing a major announcement on Twitter, Cataldi and the Morning Crew announced WIP's Wing Bowl 26, which was held last February, was the annual event's last. The reasoning behind the decision, according to Cataldi, was because the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.

The tradition, which began in 1993, packed thousands of people to the Wells Fargo Center in recent years. The event always took place the Friday morning before the Super Bowl and was created as a way help ease Eagles fans' pain because usually the local team was not playing in the championship game.

Last year's Wing Bowl winner, Molly Schuyler, ate a total 501 wings.

Concurrent with the announcement of the end of Wing Bowl, 94WIP has created a website commemorating the event, wingbowlforever.com.

It didn't take long for social media reactions to pour in, from some who felt the end of Wing Bowl was long overdue, to others who were upset with the news.

















We will be hosting our own wing bowl in the old parking lot of Philadium. $5 for all you can eat hut wings — BuzzFeedPhillySports (@buzzfeedphl) October 30, 2018

Wing Bowl going away makes it official: This is the worst year in Philadelphia sports history — FakeWIPCaller (@FakeWIPCaller) October 30, 2018

Waaaaaaaiiiiit @SportsRadioWIP hold one more wing bowl I’ve always wanted to go and never have been able to! This is a tragedy think about Gritty! — THRILLHOUSE (@colltait) October 30, 2018

The entire city of Philadelphia should still get blackout drunk by 6:30am on the Friday before the Super Bowl regardless of the Wing Bowl being over — Jordie 🔵 (@BarstoolJordie) October 30, 2018

Wing bowl sucked! It was a stain on Philadelphia for years. Sophomoric, degenerative, debauchery. Just like that old pervert cataldi, the self-described “legendary broadcaster” who constantly screams on air about women’s boobies!! Both can’t leave Philadelphia fast enough. — Mr. Gladstone (@jcdobbs1107) October 30, 2018

