October 30, 2018

After Eagles Super Bowl victory, Wing Bowl is officially over after 26 years

The sports radio station's popular and debaucherous wing-eating contest will not take place in 2019

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Wing Bowl WIP
Wing Bowl 26 WIP Angelo Cataldi Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

In this file photo from 94WIP's Wing Bowl 26, morning show host Angelo Cataldi holds a microphone during the broadcast of the event at the Wells Fargo Center. On Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, Cataldi announced Wing Bowl was over and would not take place in 2019.

Wing Bowl, after much speculation, is officially over. Angelo Cataldi announced the end of 94WIP's annual wing-eating contest during his morning show on Tuesday, ending a 26-year run.

After teasing a major announcement on Twitter, Cataldi and the Morning Crew announced WIP's Wing Bowl 26, which was held last February, was the annual event's last. The reasoning behind the decision, according to Cataldi, was because the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.

The tradition, which began in 1993, packed thousands of people to the Wells Fargo Center in recent years. The event always took place the Friday morning before the Super Bowl and was created as a way help ease Eagles fans' pain because usually the local team was not playing in the championship game.

Last year's Wing Bowl winner, Molly Schuyler, ate a total 501 wings.

Concurrent with the announcement of the end of Wing Bowl, 94WIP has created a website commemorating the event, wingbowlforever.com

It didn't take long for social media reactions to pour in, from some who felt the end of Wing Bowl was long overdue, to others who were upset with the news.





