Everyone and their dog is dressing as Gritty for Halloween

October 29, 2018
With Halloween just a couple of days away, social media is already glowing a special kind of orange as everyone shows off their take on the newest star from Philadelphia, Flyers mascot Gritty.
Some did their best to stay true to the integrity of the mascot, perhaps some even with the help of our handy how-to costume guide.
Here are a few that went all-in on Gritty, even if it meant orange face paint and/or seductive dance moves.
OMG Someone went as Gritty for Halloween and it's AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/KHx7cqDYIT— Cam (@tinfoiltuque) October 21, 2018
@GrittyNHL @NHLFlyers @6abc @duciswild @RobinRoberts @michaelstrahan @GMA @RyanSeacrest Halloween fun! Gritty, show us your dance moves! pic.twitter.com/t50fWR2H0f— Tracy A (@TLAntul) October 28, 2018
#gritty partied hard. @GrittyNHL @NHLFlyers @NHL @spittinchiclets @BizNasty2point0 @ryanwhitney6 #thriller #Halloween #hockey #Flyers #party pic.twitter.com/VofVGhqJqW— Jason Davis (@HawkwardJason) October 29, 2018
My Halloween attempt to welcome Gritty to Philadelphia (and into our hearts): pic.twitter.com/0QeRbAP9qO— Mélanie Terrasse (@MelanieTer) October 28, 2018
Rocking the Gritty costume for Halloween... had to learn to use the sewing machine for this one! @GrittyNHL @NHLFlyers pic.twitter.com/f5XN13RvXL— Adam Fontecchio (@afontecchio) October 28, 2018
Happy Halloween everyone! #Gritty pic.twitter.com/u3JY8Q1m5F— Dustin Forbes (@dforbes91) October 28, 2018
My mom went as Gritty for Halloween and I’ve never laughed harder in my life pic.twitter.com/VyH6tq0lUp— Pauly James (@paulyjames18) October 28, 2018
There are others that were effective yet still functional – even on public transit!
just a normal commute! pic.twitter.com/ca1aoGRk5C— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) October 27, 2018
I did it. For Halloween this year I went as sexy #Gritty. pic.twitter.com/LomqSZmdgz— 👻 Voter Apathy 👻 (@AngeeGabs) October 28, 2018
This Halloween also saw its fair share of pups dressed us Gritty for the holiday. Can't get enough of dogs dressed in miniature clothes? Check out our gallery of the SPCA's Halloween costume parade.
My wife made a Halloween costume for my dog Stanley, and I’ve never been more proud of a person or an animal than I am right now. #Philly #Flyers #Gritty pic.twitter.com/XxiWgts9wL— Chip Chantry (@ChipChantry) October 24, 2018
We found Lady Piazza’s Halloween costume. #Gritty pic.twitter.com/iI3gF0CP1y— Jo Piazza (@jopiazza) October 21, 2018
DRESSED UP AS MY IDOL THIS YEAR @GrittyNHL #flyers #gritty #halloween @NHLFlyers pic.twitter.com/kWIILS43Lb— Iggy Smalls (@NoBiggyItsIggy) October 22, 2018
Then, somehow more terrifying than any heretofore Gritty iteration, came the Gritty jack-o-lanterns.
A Gritty Halloween 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/CwMa4OPFPk— Stephanie R (@BroadStGhoulie) October 28, 2018
And my dad carved a gritty pumpkin my family is living their BEST HALLOWEEN LIVES pic.twitter.com/Ze6CTnTa6D— char (@charlottafunnnn) October 28, 2018
Carved everyone's favorite new mascot #Gritty this weekend. What do you think @NHLFlyers #pumpkin #jackolantern #halloween pic.twitter.com/yNr0gvb9ym— Thunder_Face (@RealThunderFace) October 22, 2018
Sigh. Remember when we thought Jason Kelce was going to be the biggest Halloween costume coming out of Philadelphia this year?
