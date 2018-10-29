More News:

October 29, 2018

Everyone and their dog is dressing as Gritty for Halloween

Here are some of the best (or at least Gritty-ist) costumes we've seen so far

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Gritty
gritty flyers mascot game Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty performs during a timeout in the third period against the Florida Panthers at Wells Fargo Center.

With Halloween just a couple of days away, social media is already glowing a special kind of orange as everyone shows off their take on the newest star from Philadelphia, Flyers mascot Gritty.

Some did their best to stay true to the integrity of the mascot, perhaps some even with the help of our handy how-to costume guide

RELATED: Here are 15 Gritty antifa memes on the Internet right now

Here are a few that went all-in on Gritty, even if it meant orange face paint and/or seductive dance moves.







There are others that were effective yet still functional – even on public transit!

This Halloween also saw its fair share of pups dressed us Gritty for the holiday. Can't get enough of dogs dressed in miniature clothes? Check out our gallery of the SPCA's Halloween costume parade.



Then, somehow more terrifying than any heretofore Gritty iteration, came the Gritty jack-o-lanterns.



Sigh. Remember when we thought Jason Kelce was going to be the biggest Halloween costume coming out of Philadelphia this year?

