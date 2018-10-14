More News:

October 14, 2018

Here are 15 Gritty antifa memes on the Internet right now

The Philadelphia Flyers' mascot has been on late night, in fan fiction, and now memes

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Gritty
092518_Gritty-Flyers GrittyNHL/Twitter.com

Gritty, the Flyers' new mascot.

Had enough Gritty content to last the rest of the year? Yes! 

No way, think again!

The Philadelphia Flyers' mascot is apparently the city's new hero and has not missed a photo op since it took us by storm. Gritty has been on late night television. Gritty has made it to fan fiction. To Twitter. And now we give you — political memes.

An interesting twist to the Gritty tale is that the mascot has become an antifa figurehead of sorts in recent weeks. A Twitter account was created called Fellow Worker Gritty. Protestors put the mascot on their banners when President Trump came to town. And now, the antifa meme has emerged lobbying for all things anti-fascist and liberal. 

Just in case you missed any of this A+ content on The Internet, we put it all together for you. Because what are friends for? 

Here are 15 of the finest Philadelphia memes on the Internet right now. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Gritty Philadelphia Antifa Liberals Philadelphia Flyers Social Media Conservatives Alt-Right Politics Mascots

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 6 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
101318AlexSmith

Family-Friendly

Check out these 7 family-friendly Halloween events in Philly
Stock_Carroll - Halloween

Sixers

Breaking down Sixers' 2018-19 NBA championship odds and other bets for this season (and beyond)
101318_Ben-Simmons_usat

Gambling

New Jersey nearly doubled its sports betting in September, up to $184 million
070118EaglesGambling

Mental Health

Selena Gomez is undergoing 'dialectical behavioral therapy' — here's what that is
selena-gomez-therapy-sipa

Politics

Scott Wagner, GOP candidate for governor, says he’ll stomp on opponent Tom Wolf’s face 'with golf spikes"
Scott Wagner

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.