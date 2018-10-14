Here are 15 Gritty antifa memes on the Internet right now

Had enough Gritty content to last the rest of the year? Yes!

No way, think again!

The Philadelphia Flyers' mascot is apparently the city's new hero and has not missed a photo op since it took us by storm. Gritty has been on late night television. Gritty has made it to fan fiction. To Twitter. And now we give you — political memes.

An interesting twist to the Gritty tale is that the mascot has become an antifa figurehead of sorts in recent weeks. A Twitter account was created called Fellow Worker Gritty. Protestors put the mascot on their banners when President Trump came to town. And now, the antifa meme has emerged lobbying for all things anti-fascist and liberal.

Just in case you missed any of this A+ content on The Internet, we put it all together for you. Because what are friends for?

Here are 15 of the finest Philadelphia memes on the Internet right now.

