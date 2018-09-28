More Culture:

September 28, 2018

Gritty dances with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' during his late night debut

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Gritty
gritty jimmy fallon @GrittyNHL/Twitter

The Philadelphia Flyers' new mascot Gritty made his TV debut on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

In the four days since the Philadelphia Flyers premiered its new mascot, the drunk-eyed, orange creature known as Gritty, the local reactions have morphed from a knee-jerk WTF response to, in true Philly form, one of blind respect.

Some on social media summed up Gritty's week one trajectory best.


As we continue to adjust to this new fixture in the city, the hosts of late night also continue to react (and recoil) from the new mascot. Earlier this week Stephen Colbert introduced Gritty to the world stage on the "The Late Show," but last night Gritty appeared in the flesh (fur?) on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Ricky Gervais and Fallon are casually dancing to – what else? – Boyz II Men's "Motown Philly" in the show's cold open when Gritty tries to cut in. Take a look below.


The appearance was teased on social media as well.



Earlier this week "The Daily Show" also discussed Gritty during the "I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking" segment.

"That thing looks like a Muppet that got kicked off Sesame Street," Roy Wood Jr. said.


