Gritty dances with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' during his late night debut

September 28, 2018
In the four days since the Philadelphia Flyers premiered its new mascot, the drunk-eyed, orange creature known as Gritty, the local reactions have morphed from a knee-jerk WTF response to, in true Philly form, one of blind respect.
Some on social media summed up Gritty's week one trajectory best.
Philadelphia 24 hours ago: “What is this abomination of a mascot? What were they thinking?”— Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) September 25, 2018
Philadelphia now: “I would take a bullet for Gritty”
*Gritty is unveiled*— CurrentFutureSixers (@Sixers2017Draft) September 25, 2018
Philly: What the f*ck is this?
National Media: What the f*ck is this?
Philly: YOU LEAVE GRITTY ALONE HE IS A NATIONAL TREASURE
As we continue to adjust to this new fixture in the city, the hosts of late night also continue to react (and recoil) from the new mascot. Earlier this week Stephen Colbert introduced Gritty to the world stage on the "The Late Show," but last night Gritty appeared in the flesh (fur?) on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Ricky Gervais and Fallon are casually dancing to – what else? – Boyz II Men's "Motown Philly" in the show's cold open when Gritty tries to cut in. Take a look below.
The appearance was teased on social media as well.
Just had the weirdest dream. @jimmyfallon @GrittyNHL pic.twitter.com/1Cd8GUX5wJ— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 27, 2018
“⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 28, 2018
Catch me right now on @FallonTonight!! pic.twitter.com/hqK1PFdi6T
Thanks for the New York minute, @jimmyfallon.— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 28, 2018
You, me, Claude...lunch? pic.twitter.com/3vYziGp7ZM
Earlier this week "The Daily Show" also discussed Gritty during the "I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking" segment.
"That thing looks like a Muppet that got kicked off Sesame Street," Roy Wood Jr. said.
Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.