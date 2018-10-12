More Culture:

October 12, 2018

Gritty joins Jimmy Kimmel's Guillermo in Philly for Pat's cheesesteak

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Cheesesteaks
Gritty Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

Flyers mascot Gritty appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" at Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

All week long, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has been preparing for its annual run of shows starting Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

MORE GRITTY: How to make your own Gritty Halloween costume on a tight (or big) budget

Hollywood can be suffocating, but nowhere near as much as the bus Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo, took across the country to arrive at his destination. Guillermo is particularly distressed by the amount of flatulence that has overtaken the vehicle in such a short time.

On Thursday, we saw the hints that Guillermo's bus was making a stop in Philadelphia—naturally, for a cheesesteak.

This might have just been your routine "make making a cheesesteak look more interesting than it is" segment, but not under Jimmy Kimmel's watch. He called in Flyers mascot and global sensation Gritty, who apparently looked like some other guy named Barry on Thursday.

What did you do to Barry, Gritty? WHAT DID YOU DO?!

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Cheesesteaks Philadelphia Late Night Gritty Jimmy Kimmel

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings
Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings

Courts

Montgomery County man faces up to 12 years in prison for 'menacing' mixed-race neighbors
Pam Margolis

Sixers

Joel Embiid dishes on sneaker free agency, his brother Arthur, and starting to eat vegetables
101118-JoelEmbiid-UnderArmour2

Eagles

Live updates/open thread recap: Eagles 34, Giants 13
101118_Wentz-scramble_usat

Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles have best odds to land Le'Veon Bell; Bills coach addresses LeSean McCoy rumor
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Development

Franklin Square's 180-year-old fountain is getting update with music, LED lights and dancing water
franklin fountain music light show

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.