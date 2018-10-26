PHOTOS: At SPCA, a Halloween costume parade for dogs in North Philly

October 26, 2018
The Pennsylvania SPCA hosted a "Howl-o-ween" costume parade on Friday to raise awareness for shelter dogs that need a new home. The canines and PSPCA staff and volunteers dressed in costumes at its headquarters in North Philadelphia.
The organization is dedicated to rescuing animals from abuse and neglect and providing a low-cost veterinary clinic and low-cost spay and neuter services. Information on the services they provide and how to get involved can be found by visiting their website.
The PSPCA says that through the end of the month all dog adoptions are $50 off and cat adoptions are reduced by 50 percent.
Here are some images from the furry parade: