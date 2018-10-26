More Culture:

October 26, 2018

PHOTOS: At SPCA, a Halloween costume parade for dogs in North Philly

Hoping to be adopted, they look their 'Howl-o-ween' best

Thom Carroll
Jacob, a cowboy in the 2018 PSPCA "Howl-o-ween" costume parade, looks across the field to other dogs that participated on Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania SPCA hosted a "Howl-o-ween" costume parade on Friday to raise awareness for shelter dogs that need a new home. The canines and PSPCA staff and volunteers dressed in costumes at its headquarters in North Philadelphia.

The organization is dedicated to rescuing animals from abuse and neglect and providing a low-cost veterinary clinic and low-cost spay and neuter services. Information on the services they provide and how to get involved can be found by visiting their website.

The PSPCA says that through the end of the month all dog adoptions are $50 off and cat adoptions are reduced by 50 percent.

Here are some images from the furry parade:

Babs, a 9-month-old dressed as a hammerhead shark, paraded around the North Philadelphia grounds of the PSPCA on Friday Oct. 26, 2018.


Five-year-old Lulu was dressed as Wonder Woman for the “Howl-o-ween” event.

Hazel, a 3-year-old pit mix, checks out the competition during the PSPCA costume parade on Friday.

One-year-old Pinky was a bumble bee for the 2018 PSPCA “Howl-o-ween” costume parade.

Clooney and veterinary nurse Jon Delillo wait for the 2018 PSPCA “Howl-o-ween” costume parade to begin.

