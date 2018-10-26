PHOTOS: At SPCA, a Halloween costume parade for dogs in North Philly

The Pennsylvania SPCA hosted a "Howl-o-ween" costume parade on Friday to raise awareness for shelter dogs that need a new home. The canines and PSPCA staff and volunteers dressed in costumes at its headquarters in North Philadelphia.

The organization is dedicated to rescuing animals from abuse and neglect and providing a low-cost veterinary clinic and low-cost spay and neuter services. Information on the services they provide and how to get involved can be found by visiting their website.

The PSPCA says that through the end of the month all dog adoptions are $50 off and cat adoptions are reduced by 50 percent.

Here are some images from the furry parade:

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Babs, a 9-month-old dressed as a hammerhead shark, paraded around the North Philadelphia grounds of the PSPCA on Friday Oct. 26, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Five-year-old Lulu was dressed as Wonder Woman for the “Howl-o-ween” event.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Hazel, a 3-year-old pit mix, checks out the competition during the PSPCA costume parade on Friday.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice One-year-old Pinky was a bumble bee for the 2018 PSPCA “Howl-o-ween” costume parade.