November 09, 2023

National Dog Show returns to Oaks for 15th year later this month

Watch the Kennel Club of Philadelphia's annual display of pup and circumstance before it airs on Thanksgiving

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A fluffy competitor takes the expo floor at the 2017 National Dog Show.

Collies, Corgis and Cocker Spaniels will soon strut the blue carpet at the National Dog Show, which returns to the Philly area for another year.

The annual competition, which airs on NBC on Thanksgiving, is slated for Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19. Over the course of the weekend, nearly 2,000 pups representing roughly 200 breeds will vie for the title of Best in Show and the $20,000 prize that comes with it.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia staged the first show in 1879. It ran every year before taking a hiatus in 1927 and resuming in 1933, after which it has been held every year. This year's event will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, which has been the show's venue since 2009. 

Breed judging begins both days at 8 a.m. and group judging commences later in the afternoon. When they aren't being judged on their teeth and trot, dogs will be "benched" with their handlers at specific locations in the expo center so visitors can meet and learn about them.

TV taping of the National Dog Show is scheduled for Saturday and more competitions will follow on Sunday. Tickets are available online or at the door, starting at $16 for anyone 12 and up and $7 for kids ages 4-11. Toddlers and babies can mingle with the canine stars for free.

The National Dog Show

Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19 | 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
$16 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 4-11, free for ages 0-3
The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456

