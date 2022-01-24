Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day with a warm cup of cocoa at these Philadelphia cafés and bars

There is no beverage more synonymous with winter than hot chocolate, and with this recent string of cold weather it's a perfect time for a day dedicated to the soul-warming refreshment.

National Hot Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on Jan. 31, and there are several Philadelphia cafés and bars that are known for their delicious takes on the drink. So, whether you're looking for an early-morning treat or just a way to wind down after a busy Monday, here are a few of the places where you can enjoy a cup.

RIM Café has an eclectic, cozy atmosphere that makes itself at home in the Italian Market. Their signature drink is the Volcano Hot Chocolate, which comes in 12 different flavors and is prepared individually by owner and founder René Kobeitri. Some of the most popular include Salted Caramel, Nutty Peanut Butter and White Raspberry. Prices range from $7 to $15 and visitors can also grab one of RIM's large cannolis for $10.

Location: 1172 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Located inside the Bourse Food Hall in Old City, Menagerie Coffee is a go-to for Old City residents and tourists along Independence Mall. Its frothy hot chocolate is made with Omanhene chocolate, which is a single-origin cocoa powder from Ghana. Choose from whole milk at $4 or Oatly-brand oat milk for $4.25 plus tax. Additional flavored syrups, including caramel and vanilla, are available with any drink order.

Location: 18 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Café y Chocolate is a small Mexican restaurant and cafe on Snyder Ave. in South Philadelphia. Along with its full menu of Mexican cuisine, the restaurant also makes Oaxacan hot chocolate, which is a hot chocolate sprinkled with cinnamon on top for $5.50. Also on the menu is cafe con chocolate for $6, which includes a shot of espresso.

Location: 1532 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145

An Italian Market favorite, Anthony's Italian Coffee and Chocolate House sells chocolate both in its stores and online through its wholesale retailer. The most affordable spot for hot chocolate on the list, Anthony's sells both classic and flavored hot chocolate starting at $3 plus tax for a small, 12-ounce cup. Additional sizes are available for $.50 and $.75 more, respectively.

Location: 903 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Max Brenner, which has locations in Center City and two additional flagship stores in New York City, has a wide menu of hot chocolate and other sweet treats. They are available both in its restaurant and in the accompanying chocolate shop. Max Brenner's full menu of hot chocolate has drinks available for $6 or $7, and includes flavors like Marshmallow, Peanut Butter, Oreo, and Salted Caramel.

Location: 1500 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

With two locations in Philadelphia, MilkBoy is a favorite for music-loving lovers, featuring live music alongside its full menu of food and drinks. One of MilkBoy's "Winter Warmers" is the Gimme S'mores, made with Bailey's Irish Cream, Kahlúa, steamed milk, and chocolate drizzle for $12. The drink is only available at MilkBoy's flagship store on Chestnut St.

Location: 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Devil's Den, located at 11th and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia, is one of Philly's best craft beer bars. One of the bar's winter themed drinks is the Spiked Hot Chocolate, made with house-infused candy cane vodka, dark melting chocolate, cream, sugar and water. For those looking for something a bit less sweet, Devil's Den also makes a Spiked Hot Apple Cider with toasted caramel whiskey.

Location: 1148 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Benjamin Franklin Parkway's rooftop bar is currently hosting a winter-themed pop-up, Alpine Heights at Assembly, through Feb. 26. The ski-lodge themed set-up has been serving winter-themed food and cocktails since Nov. 16. For National Hot Chocolate Day, Assembly has its signature Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate, a boozy take on the classic treat with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey for $15.

Location: 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103