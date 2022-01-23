More Events:

January 23, 2022

Russian Ballet Theatre production of 'Swan Lake' comes to Reading and South Jersey

The retelling of the classic story will have new choreography and some modern twists as part of its 52-city tour

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Ballet
Swan Lake Russian Ballet Courtesy of/Russian Ballet Theatre

Russian Ballet Theatre will perform their new production of Tchaikovsky's signature "Swan Lake" in 52 cities this season, with two stops in the region. The group will perform in Sewell on February 16 at Investors Bank Performing Arts Center, and in Reading on February 17 at the Santander Performing Arts Center.

A new production of Tchaikovsky's signature ballet, "Swan Lake," is making a few stops in the region on its 52-city tour. The Russian Ballet Theatre will perform its version of the classic story in Sewell, Gloucester County on Feb. 16 and Reading, Berks County on Feb. 17. 

Russian Ballet Theatre hasn't performed the iconic show since 2019, and is excited to head out on their national tour beginning on Feb. 9 in Connecticut. The company's performance of "Swan Lake" is "replete with visual splendor and virtuoso dancing global audiences have come to expect from classical Russian dance," according to co-producer Gulya Hardwick. 

RELATED: Philly POPS Orchestra bringing David Bowie classics to The Met for one-night performance

Tickets are on sale now for both performances, as well as two additional performances in Central and North Jersey. The Sewell performance includes tickets available beginning at $39. The Reading show has tickets available starting at $55. 

"Although we are telling the classic story of 'Swan Lake,' there are tweaks here and there that make the show new and exciting," said Hardwick. "We have all new choreography. Usually there is one jester, we have five of them. We did what we could to make the production more lively and more colorful." 

The story, in which Prince Siegfried is told he must choose a wife from a group of princesses chosen for him, runs away and finds Odette, a swan princess, whom he spies and eventually falls in love with. They attempt to break the curse that turned Odette into a swan, much to the chagrin of Rothbart, the sorcerer who cursed her. 

Swan Lake

Olga Kifyak, who will perform two roles as Odette and Odile, notes that most productions usually require two ballerinas in these roles, but that she enjoys the challenge of performing as both. 

"It is fascinating to have an opportunity to be two completely different characters," said Kifyak. "The acting part is crucial. The audience must believe you; there can't be any movement, mimics, or facial expression flaws of the character." 

Russian Ballet Theatre's "Swan Lake"

Feb. 16 (Sewell, NJ) and Feb. 17 (Reading, PA)
7:30 p.m. | Ticket prices vary

Investors Bank Performing Arts Center
519 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080

Santander Performing Arts Center
136 N 6th St, Reading, PA 19602

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Ballet Berks County Performances Live Swan Lake Sewell Gloucester County Reading

Videos

Featured

Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Buying a home in Philly this year? Here's what to expect
Limited - Four Seasons Week 2

This Monday: Career Fair at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon
Jonathan-Gannon-Nick-Sirianni_Eagles_011821_USAT

Sponsored

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one
Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Development

Philly begins process examining redevelopment future of the Roundhouse, seeks public input
Philadelphia police headquarters Roundhouse

Health News

People who got COVID-19 boosters are less likely to get breakthrough infections, New Jersey data shows
NJ COVID Breakthrough Cases

Food & Drink

Unity Recovery to start new businesses in Northwest Philly, furthering mission to keep recovery in public view
Unity Recovery

Entertainment

Philly POPS Orchestra bringing David Bowie classics to The Met for one-night performance
David Bowie Philly POPS

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved