Russian Ballet Theatre production of 'Swan Lake' comes to Reading and South Jersey

A new production of Tchaikovsky's signature ballet, "Swan Lake," is making a few stops in the region on its 52-city tour. The Russian Ballet Theatre will perform its version of the classic story in Sewell, Gloucester County on Feb. 16 and Reading, Berks County on Feb. 17.

Russian Ballet Theatre hasn't performed the iconic show since 2019, and is excited to head out on their national tour beginning on Feb. 9 in Connecticut. The company's performance of "Swan Lake" is "replete with visual splendor and virtuoso dancing global audiences have come to expect from classical Russian dance," according to co-producer Gulya Hardwick.

Tickets are on sale now for both performances, as well as two additional performances in Central and North Jersey. The Sewell performance includes tickets available beginning at $39. The Reading show has tickets available starting at $55.

"Although we are telling the classic story of 'Swan Lake,' there are tweaks here and there that make the show new and exciting," said Hardwick. "We have all new choreography. Usually there is one jester, we have five of them. We did what we could to make the production more lively and more colorful."

The story, in which Prince Siegfried is told he must choose a wife from a group of princesses chosen for him, runs away and finds Odette, a swan princess, whom he spies and eventually falls in love with. They attempt to break the curse that turned Odette into a swan, much to the chagrin of Rothbart, the sorcerer who cursed her.

Olga Kifyak, who will perform two roles as Odette and Odile, notes that most productions usually require two ballerinas in these roles, but that she enjoys the challenge of performing as both.

"It is fascinating to have an opportunity to be two completely different characters," said Kifyak. "The acting part is crucial. The audience must believe you; there can't be any movement, mimics, or facial expression flaws of the character."

Feb. 16 (Sewell, NJ) and Feb. 17 (Reading, PA)

7:30 p.m. | Ticket prices vary

Investors Bank Performing Arts Center

519 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080

Santander Performing Arts Center

136 N 6th St, Reading, PA 19602