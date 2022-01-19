More Events:

January 19, 2022

Philly POPS Orchestra bringing David Bowie classics to The Met for one-night performance

The concert will feature some of the influential artist's greatest hits with a unique twist on Saturday, March 26

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Performances
David Bowie Philly POPS Yui Mok/PA/SIPA USA

Philly POPS present Windborne Music's "The Music of David Bowie: A Musical Odyssey" with a special one-night performance at The Met Philadelphia on March 26. Conductor Brent Haven will provide special arrangements of Bowie's classic songs.

Despite never calling the city home, David Bowie is a Philadelphia icon — so much so that residents dedicate an entire week to commemorating the artist's legacy. "Philly Loves Bowie Week" is celebrated around the anniversary of the performers birth and death, and while most events wrapped up on Jan. 16, fans are not ready to stop the festivities just yet.

The Philly POPS Orchestra is teaming up with Windborne Music Productions to host a full night of songs from the legendary musician. "The Music of David Bowie: A Musical Odyssey" will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m. at The Met Philly.

RELATED: Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows

Just over one mile from where he recorded the album "Young Americans" at Sigma Sound in August of 1974, the performance will honor Bowie's signature sounds with a unique twist. 

The one-night-only tribute will feature some of the Starman's greatest hits with new arrangements, including "Changes," "Under Pressure," and "Space Oddity." The concert will be conducted by Windborne's Brent Havens, and will feature vocals from Tony Vincent. Tickets are on sale now, and begin at $49.95.

"In the case of Bowie, he's so musically rich, the orchestra gets to play all these really cool licks," said Havens. "I can listen and hear the counterpoint, and I can distribute it among the strings and woodwind and bass." 


"A Musical Odyssey" is just one of many tribute performances the POPS have done. The orchestra hosted Windborne's "A Night At the Opera House: The Music of Queen" at The Met Philly in 2019. 

Most recently, the group has announced performances in honor of ABBA, The Beatles, and the stars of Motown Records as part of an on-going concert series

The National Liberty Museum's "Deconstructing Bowie" exhibit is also still open, running through April 3. 

"The Music of David Bowie: A Musical Odyssey"

Saturday, March 26, 2022
8 p.m. | Tickets starting at $49.95
The Met Philadelphia
858 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Performances Philadelphia Concerts North Philadelphia Tributes Philly POPS David Bowie The Met Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Four Seasons Week 2

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is hiring and hosting weekly career fair events
Rowhomes on Girard Ave in Brewerytown

What's next for Philly real estate?

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Latest Ben Simmons trade rumors: Packaging Harris to Kings, a Harden sign-and-trade, and a Pistons offer
Harris-Simmons-Harden_011922_usat

Sponsored

Safety reminder: Move over for roadway workers and first responders
Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

Neighborhoods

Cold weather prompts numerous water main breaks in Philly
Kensington Water Main Break

Children's Health

Older kids, those with underlying chronic conditions most at risk for severe COVID-19, study finds
Children with COVID

Movies

Will Smith, Adam McKay, Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' among AAFCA Award winners
Will Smith King Richard

Family-Friendly

Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved