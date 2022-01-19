Philly POPS Orchestra bringing David Bowie classics to The Met for one-night performance

Despite never calling the city home, David Bowie is a Philadelphia icon — so much so that residents dedicate an entire week to commemorating the artist's legacy. "Philly Loves Bowie Week" is celebrated around the anniversary of the performers birth and death, and while most events wrapped up on Jan. 16, fans are not ready to stop the festivities just yet.

The Philly POPS Orchestra is teaming up with Windborne Music Productions to host a full night of songs from the legendary musician. "The Music of David Bowie: A Musical Odyssey" will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m. at The Met Philly.

