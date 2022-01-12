Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows

Even though the holiday season is over, there is still more than enough winter fun to go around. Chestnut Hill on Ice will celebrate the coldest season of the year with two days of ice-themed events for the whole family.

The socially distanced, outdoor event is free to attend and will take place on Germantown Ave. between Rex Ave. and Willow Grove Ave. on Friday, Jan. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 29 from 12 to 6 p.m.

The highlights of the weekend include an iceless ice-skating pop-up rink on Saturday between 12 and 5 p.m. Skating admission is $15 per person, and tickets are available now. The rink will be located at 150 E. Evergreen Ave., and skates and walkers for non-skaters will be available on site.

Although entirely outdoors, masks are required at all times while skating.

Another new addition to the winter-themed street fair is axe throwing at Laurel Hill Gardens on Friday between 5 and 9 p.m., and Saturday between 12 and 5 p.m. Sessions will allow for 10 throws per guest in side-by-side lanes, with training available for newcomers. Tickets are $15 and are available for pre-sale or onsite on a first come, first serve basis. Those aged 14 or older will need to sign a waiver in order to participate.

The city's own Ice Sculpture Philly – the world's first performance ice sculpting company – will be at the event, entertaining crowds alongside Peter Slavin. The world renowned ice sculptor will showcase new works and hold an on-site ice carving demonstration.





Live ice carving shows will run from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company will be hosting an outdoor ice bar carved completely out of blocks of ice in its beer garden. The bar will feature local brews and hot drinks, including their all-new winter-themed cocktail: a salted caramel, vodka hot chocolate.

Musician Dan Stepanukha will also be performing acoustic covers from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday at the outdoor ice bar, located at 8231 Germantown Ave.

Additional information about the two-day winter festivities can be found on Chestnut Hill's website.

Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, 2022

Friday, 5-9 p.m., Saturday 12-6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Germantown Ave., between Rex Ave. and Willow Grove Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118