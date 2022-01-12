More Events:

January 12, 2022

Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows

The two-day event comes to Germantown Ave. on Jan. 28-29, featuring live music and restaurant specials

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Winter
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022 Artem Labunsky/Unsplash

Chestnut Hill on Ice is back with a socially distanced, outdoor event on January 28-29 along Germantown Ave. between Rex and Willow Grove Ave.

Even though the holiday season is over, there is still more than enough winter fun to go around. Chestnut Hill on Ice will celebrate the coldest season of the year with two days of ice-themed events for the whole family. 

The socially distanced, outdoor event is free to attend and will take place on Germantown Ave. between Rex Ave. and Willow Grove Ave. on Friday, Jan. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 29 from 12 to 6 p.m.

RELATED: Celebrate MLK Day in Philadelphia by volunteering for a cleanup with Ya Fav Trashman

The highlights of the weekend include an iceless ice-skating pop-up rink on Saturday between 12 and 5 p.m. Skating admission is $15 per person, and tickets are available now. The rink will be located at 150 E. Evergreen Ave., and skates and walkers for non-skaters will be available on site. 

Although entirely outdoors, masks are required at all times while skating. 

Another new addition to the winter-themed street fair is axe throwing at Laurel Hill Gardens on Friday between 5 and 9 p.m., and Saturday between 12 and 5 p.m. Sessions will allow for 10 throws per guest in side-by-side lanes, with training available for newcomers. Tickets are $15 and are available for pre-sale or onsite on a first come, first serve basis. Those aged 14 or older will need to sign a waiver in order to participate. 

The city's own Ice Sculpture Philly – the world's first performance ice sculpting company – will be at the event, entertaining crowds alongside Peter Slavin. The world renowned ice sculptor will showcase new works and hold an on-site ice carving demonstration.


Live ice carving shows will run from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company will be hosting an outdoor ice bar carved completely out of blocks of ice in its beer garden. The bar will feature local brews and hot drinks, including their all-new winter-themed cocktail: a salted caramel, vodka hot chocolate. 

Musician Dan Stepanukha will also be performing acoustic covers from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday at the outdoor ice bar, located at 8231 Germantown Ave. 

Additional information about the two-day winter festivities can be found on Chestnut Hill's website.

Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022

Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, 2022
Friday, 5-9 p.m., Saturday 12-6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Germantown Ave., between Rex Ave. and Willow Grove Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Winter Chestnut Hill Ice Skating Germantown Avenue Sculpture Northwest Philadelphia Ice-skating Laurel Hill Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Houwzer - White Single Family House

These home buyers found the secret to winning the bidding war
TheRounds_PoPville_Carousel1 (1) Bike.jpg

Get zero-waste products delivered to your doorstep from The Rounds

Just In

Must Read

NFL

What they're saying: Indianapolis media is destroying Carson Wentz as Eagles fans get last laugh
Carson-Wentz-Colts_011022_usat

Sponsored

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Investigations

Smoke detectors inside apartment where deadly Fairmount fire started were inoperable, Philly fire commissioner says
Fairmount Fire Alarms

Adult Health

Nearly 60 years ago, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry released report linking smoking to cancer
1964 Smoking Study

Movies

Netflix remake of cult action film 'The Raid' to be set in Philadelphia
The Raid Philadelphia Netflix

Food & Drink

Hummingbird Island pop-up bringing Jamaican food to Huda in Rittenhouse Square this weekend
Jamaican Patties Pop-Up

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved