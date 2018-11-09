Devil's Den in South Philly celebrating National Pickle Day

Wednesday, Nov. 14, is National Pickle Day and South Philly's Devil's Den plans on celebrating. On the unofficial holiday, beginning at 7 p.m., the bar will offer food and drink specials.

There will be the expected pickleback shots, but also some more unusual offerings.

The bar will tap What the Dill!?!, a pickleback-inspired beer from Evolution Craft Brewing. Devil's Den manager Kris Hagan collaborated on the brew, which was made with fresh dill and pickling spices, and fermented in Dad's Hat Rye barrels.

According to Devil's Den, the result is a sour beer with a balanced bourbon flavor that complements the mild but distinctive pickle notes.



As for cocktails, on the menu will be the Pickle Whiskey Collins, made with pickle-infused whiskey, a pickle-fied bloody mary and the Dirty Pickle, a take on the dirty martini.

The food specials will include deep fried pickle chips, pickleback wings and a charcuterie and cheese board.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Starting at 7 p.m.

Devil's Den

1148 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 339-0855



