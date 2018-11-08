Buy a pie between now and Thanksgiving to benefit Philabundance

Helping others is easy as pie this fall.

November is Month of 1,000 Pies at Old City's Red Owl Tavern. Through Thanksgiving, for every pie sold, the restaurant will donate a pie to Philabundance, the largest food bank in the region.



There are two pie flavors: apple and pumpkin. Pies are $12 each, or get two for $20.

Those who want to make sure they have a pie for dessert on Thanksgiving can place advance orders by calling (215) 923-2267.



Pies can also be picked up daily at Red Owl Tavern's "grab 'n' go" station in the front of the restaurant.

Additionally, those who choose to enjoy a piece of pie in the restaurant also will be helping Philabundance. Fifty-percent of proceeds from the dessert will go to the organization.

Month of 1,000 Pies

Through Thursday, Nov. 22

$12 each, or two for $20

Red Owl Tavern

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 923-2267



