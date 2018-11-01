You can order Thanksgiving pies from The Rooster again this year

The Rooster – a diner-style, Jewish deli on Sansom Street in Center City known for its sandwiches and pies – is making Thanksgiving dinner a little easier again this year, particularly for those with limited culinary talents.

The restaurant, which donates 100 percent of its profits to the Broad Street Ministry, has been selling to-go pies for a few years, and it is bringing back the tradition this holiday season with pumpkin and Dutch apple pies.



The Rooster, formerly Rooster Soup Co., got a new menu and direction in July when owners Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook changed it from an American-style diner to a Jewish deli, complete with smoked whitefish and corned beef.



The rotating selection of pies has always has been a highlight of my visits (especially their former, to-die-for, banana cream), and The Rooster stays true to that with its own selection of fruit pies.

The Thanksgiving pies are now available for pre-order online. You can choose either pumpkin or Dutch apple for $35 a pop.

Pie sales will continue from now until noon on Nov. 19 for pickup in store on either Tuesday, Nov. 20 or Wednesday, Nov. 21. You can order your pie here.