October 31, 2018

Holiday cocktail competition in November will benefit Toys for Tots

The organization distributes toys to less-fortunate children at Christmas

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Try a festive cocktail this holiday season.

It may be hard to believe, but we're less than two months from Christmas. 

Ahead of the holiday season, on Thursday, Nov. 15, Valley Forge Casino Resort will host a cocktail competition benefiting Toys for Tots, an organization that distributes toys to less-fortunate children at Christmas.

For $5 – with all proceeds going to the organization – party attendees will get to taste holiday-themed drinks from local restaurants and bars.

The cocktails will be judged by a panel of local influencers and community members. They'll pick a winner based on ingredients, presentation and taste.

A second winner will also be announced based on a "people’s choice" vote at the end of the night, so make sure to try each drink.

Finger foods will be available for purchase, and there will be live music as well. Attendees are also encouraged to bring unwrapped gifts to donate to Toys for Tots.

Holiday Cocktail Competition for Toys for Tots

Thursday, Nov. 15
6-8 p.m. | $5 tickets
Valley Forge Casino Resort's The Venue
1160 1st Ave., King of Prussia, PA 19406

Sinead Cummings
Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Competitions Holiday Parties Fundraising Holidays

