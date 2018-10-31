Dock Street Brewing Co. releasing 'It's Always Sunny' beer

If you're a devoted viewer of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," you may have spotted Mac (Rob McElhenney) rocking a Dock Street Brewery T-shirt on the show.

Go rewatch last season's "Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy" to spot the shout out, or this season's premiere, "The Gang Makes Paddy’s Great Again."

For the Season 13 finale, Dock Street has will host a screening of the episode, and is also releasing an "It's Always Sunny"-inspired beer.

The limited-release brew is a 5.5-percent ABV milk stout in 16-ounce cans. The artwork features the words "The gang tries to get Mac to come to Dock Street" and a drawing of Mac in the brewery's shirt.

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, the beer will go on sale at 9:30 p.m. Then at 10 p.m., the finale will be aired on a projector screen.

"We might get a visit, we might get a lawsuit, but at least we’ll get a laugh, so come through and hang," Dock Street says on Facebook.

If you can’t make it out to Dock Street, you can have the beer delivered to your couch through goPuff.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Dock Street Brewing Co.

701 S. 50th St., Philadelphia, PA 19143



