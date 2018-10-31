More Events:

October 31, 2018

Dock Street Brewing Co. releasing 'It's Always Sunny' beer

Watch the Season 13 finale while sipping on a beer inspired by Mac

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia screen grab "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"/FX

Mac's wearing a Dock Street Brewing Co. T-shirt in this season 12 episode.

If you're a devoted viewer of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," you may have spotted Mac (Rob McElhenney) rocking a Dock Street Brewery T-shirt on the show. 

Go rewatch last season's "Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy" to spot the shout out, or this season's premiere, "The Gang Makes Paddy’s Great Again."

RELATED: Jon Heder to talk "Napoleon Dynamite" after movie screening | "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" recreates iconic "Seinfeld" episode line-by-line

For the Season 13 finale, Dock Street has will host a screening of the episode, and is also releasing an "It's Always Sunny"-inspired beer.

The limited-release brew is a 5.5-percent ABV milk stout in 16-ounce cans. The artwork features the words "The gang tries to get Mac to come to Dock Street" and a drawing of Mac in the brewery's shirt.

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, the beer will go on sale at 9:30 p.m. Then at 10 p.m., the finale will be aired on a projector screen.

"We might get a visit, we might get a lawsuit, but at least we’ll get a laugh, so come through and hang," Dock Street says on Facebook.

If you can’t make it out to Dock Street, you can have the beer delivered to your couch through goPuff.

Rare Can Release and "It's Always Sunny" Season Finale Screening

Wednesday, Nov. 7
Beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Dock Street Brewing Co.
701 S. 50th St., Philadelphia, PA 19143

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

