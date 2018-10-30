More Events:

October 30, 2018

Jon Heder to talk 'Napoleon Dynamite' after movie screening

Almost 15 years later, we're still quoting this cult classic

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Movies
Napoleon Dynamite "Napoleon Dynamite"/MovieClips/YouTube

What's your favorite quote from "Napoleon Dynamite"?

Heck yes! 

On Sunday, Nov. 18, the cultural phenomenon "Napoleon Dynamite" will be screened at the Merriam Theater and star Jon Heder, who so memorably portrayed the awkward moptop, will be there.

He'll be joined by castmates Efren Ramirez and Tina Majorino, the actors who played Pedro (Vote for Pedro!) and Deb, to discuss the 2004 cult classic after the screening.

RELATED: Tom Hanks will be in Philadelphia on Halloween night | 2018-2019 Broadway Philadelphia season includes 13 exciting productions

This is the type of news that makes us want to bust out some dance moves.

via GIPHY

Tickets for the event start at $34. Fans also have a VIP option, which includes a pre-show meet-and-greet.

You can check out Heder, Ramirez and Majorino in the clip below, which features the classic line "Girls only want boyfriends who have great skills," one the many memorable lines from the indie teen comedy.

"Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez & Tina Majorino"

Sunday, Nov. 18
8 p.m. | $34-$135 per person
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pop Culture Movies Philadelphia Kimmel Center Shows Discussions

Just In

Must Read

NFL

NFL trade deadline recap: Eagles acquire Golden Tate, Redskins land Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
103018_Golden-Tate-2_usat

Halloween

Everyone and their dog is dressing as Gritty for Halloween
gritty flyers mascot game

Restaurants

Exhibit joined by Philly's first Vietnamese coffee roaster pop-up
Vietnamese coffee

Eagles

Updated Eagles 2019 draft picks (after the Golden Tate trade)
042618_NFL-Draft-Stage_usat

Women's Health

Same-sex couple each carried baby boy thanks to innovative fertility doctors
10292018_coulters_dallas_FB

Memorials

Penn alum among victims in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Jerry Rabinowitz

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.