Jon Heder to talk 'Napoleon Dynamite' after movie screening

On Sunday, Nov. 18, the cultural phenomenon "Napoleon Dynamite" will be screened at the Merriam Theater and star Jon Heder, who so memorably portrayed the awkward moptop, will be there.

He'll be joined by castmates Efren Ramirez and Tina Majorino, the actors who played Pedro (Vote for Pedro!) and Deb, to discuss the 2004 cult classic after the screening.

This is the type of news that makes us want to bust out some dance moves.

Tickets for the event start at $34. Fans also have a VIP option, which includes a pre-show meet-and-greet.

You can check out Heder, Ramirez and Majorino in the clip below, which features the classic line "Girls only want boyfriends who have great skills," one the many memorable lines from the indie teen comedy.

Sunday, Nov. 18

8 p.m. | $34-$135 per person

Merriam Theater

250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

