Tom Hanks will be in Philadelphia on Halloween night

On Halloween, most people will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, attending a costume party or binging on scary movies, but Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has other plans.

The Hollywood superstar will discuss his new book, "Uncommon Type: Some Stories," in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The book contains 17 short fiction stories that each feature a different old-fashioned typewriter (Hanks is a collector).

The author event, organized by the Free Library of Philadelphia, will take place at the University of Pennsylvania's Irvine Auditorium.

Tickets, which started at $30 and included a signed copy of the book, have already sold out. If you didn't get one in time, it's still possible you could see Hanks around Philly. If someone's Forrest Gump or David S. Pumpkins costume looks too spot on, maybe get a closer look.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

7:30 p.m. | $30-$45 per person

University of Pennsylvania's Irvine Auditorium

3401 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.