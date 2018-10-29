More Events:

October 29, 2018

Tom Hanks will be in Philadelphia on Halloween night

The Oscar-winning actor is promoting his new book, 'Uncommon Type'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Tom Hanks Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Sipa USA

Tom Hanks attending the European premiere of "The Post," held at Odeon Leicester Square, London.

On Halloween, most people will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, attending a costume party or binging on scary movies, but Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has other plans.

The Hollywood superstar will discuss his new book, "Uncommon Type: Some Stories," in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The book contains 17 short fiction stories that each feature a different old-fashioned typewriter (Hanks is a collector).

The author event, organized by the Free Library of Philadelphia, will take place at the University of Pennsylvania's Irvine Auditorium. 

Tickets, which started at $30 and included a signed copy of the book, have already sold out. If you didn't get one in time, it's still possible you could see Hanks around Philly. If someone's Forrest Gump or David S. Pumpkins costume looks too spot on, maybe get a closer look.

Tom Hanks Discussing "Uncommon Type: Some Stories"

Wednesday, Oct. 31
7:30 p.m. | $30-$45 per person
University of Pennsylvania's Irvine Auditorium
3401 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

