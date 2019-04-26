Friday is National Pretzel Day and these spots are giving them out for free

April 26, 2019
Today is National Pretzel Day and probably no city is more excited about it than Philadelphia.
To celebrate the occasion, several shops are giving away free pretzels on April 26 or throughout the weekend.
Friday is #NationalPretzelDay! and Auntie Anne's is celebrating all weekend long. Get a BOGO FREE original or cinnamon sugar pretzel with any pretzel purchase. Find the offer on our Pretzel Perks App or online at https://t.co/JlDzWlys2k. pic.twitter.com/DrW91mcFeE— Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) April 25, 2019
We have an exciting announcement for #nationalpretzelday! Not only is everyone who comes in a location getting a FREE pretzel, post a picture and tag the location and use the hashtag #pretzelwinner for a chance to win $100! Limit 1 entry per person/location.— PhillyPretzelFactory (@PPFpretzels) April 26, 2019
IT'S MIDNIGHT SO YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS. Free Original Pretzels for everyone. At Wetzel's. As soon as we open.... #NationalWetzelDay pic.twitter.com/XIJCWHvdoS— Wetzel's Pretzels (@wetzelspretzels) April 26, 2019
In celebration of #NationalPretzelDay on Friday, we're excited to give one lucky winner a free year of Utz Snacks! To enter, like & share this post, and comment with your favorite kind of Utz Pretzel! pic.twitter.com/EszsPDa56Y— Utz (@UtzSnacks) April 24, 2019
If you want to be the hero at your office on Friday, you know where to go and what to do. At least the pretzel you eat will be free.