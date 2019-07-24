Sip Patrón at Stratus Lounge on National Tequila Day

Stratus Lounge, located on the roof of Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City, is celebrating National Tequila Day.

Wednesday evening, all Patrón bottles will be half-off, there will be Patrón passion fruit push-pops for $8 and a Patrón "Churrotini" for $10.

Pair the booze with bites like sliders, candied bacon, mac and cheese and shrimp tostadas, priced between $5 and $8. The indulgent dishes are available Wednesdays, which Stratus has dubbed "Cheat Days," aka days to forgo healthy eating and load up on calories.

Stratus Lounge is located at 433 Chestnut St. It opens at 5 p.m. tonight. Food will be served through midnight.

