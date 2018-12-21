An all-natural heartburn and indigestion cure that's probably already in your kitchen

After a holiday meal filled with tons of food and booze, it is fairly common for some of the folks gathered around your table to experience something in the way of indigestion, heartburn, or reflux. When this discomfort hits, there's a kitchen staple to give yourself or your guests to ensure a comfortable rest of the gathering.

Rosemary.

While most of us are led to believe that indigestion and heartburn are caused by an overabundance of stomach acid, 99 percent of the time indigestion-type symptoms are due to a lack of stomach acid, the National Institute of Health states. With this lack of acid, food can't be broken down properly and sits in the stomach longer than it normally would or should, resulting an abundance of harmful acids also known as rancid acids, which start to create discomfort-causing symptoms.

Plus, every time we eat food, including the healthiest of salads, we are exposed to bacteria and other microorganisms. Our immune system naturally has the defenses to fight off these harmful microbes, which allows them to pass through our gut and exit through poop. But if stomach acid is low and our immune system is stressed, these strains of bacteria can become part of our gut microbiome, and all that bad bacteria can hang out in your stomach and multiply by eating up all of the sugars and carbs from your diet, MindBodyGreen explains.

RELATED READ: The 12 most popular health trends of 2018 — and what to expect in 2019

Symptoms of indigestion and reflux include burning in the chest, a lump in the throat, a feeling of choking, chest pain, and waking in the middle of the night, according to the Mayo Clinic. When experiencing such symptoms, it's common for people to reach for over-the-counter medications or prescriptions, but according to MindBodyGreen, there's a very common herb that promotes gut health while washing away symptoms of digestion: Rosemary.



Studies have shown that rosemary decreases bacterial and fungal infections of the gastrointestinal system. One study discovered the antibacterial activity of rosemary essential oil on E.coli, Salmonella, and Shigella, which are all bacterial infections associated with gut disease and symptoms. The rosemary led to a significant rate of anti-fungal activity. Rosemary supplementation also showed the impressive effects on the health of the microbiome in the small intestine, MindBodyGreen explains.



To reap the benefits of rosemary, two tablespoons of the herb are suggested daily. You can consume this via tea or essential oil, but it is best consumed as food. You can use the herb in pestos, marinades or salad dressing, MindBodyGreen suggests. Here are 40 rosemary recipes to get your started.

Or you can opt for an indoor rosemary bush which, BTW, smells divinely seasonal.







