More Sports:

June 17, 2022

Sixers head into 2023 with 10th best NBA title odds

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel-embiid-sixers-heat_051122_USAT Jason Vinlove/USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid has been batting through a ton of pain these last two weeks...

Joel Embiid played through a broken face and finger this last postseason after nearly winning his first NBA MVP award.

Daryl Morey seems to be pretty motivated to give him some kind of help and a realistic chance to win a title.

Maybe James Harden gives them the best chance at present — certainly their current salary cap situation gives them little choice of doing much else — but Vegas and sports books around the world aren't so high on the Sixers as they are constructed right now.

A day after the Warriors hoisted their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight seasons, the Sixers are sitting nine spots below them in early 2023 NBA championship odds, at +1600.

Here's a look at the rest of the top 10, via BetOnline.Ag:

TeamTitle odds
Warriors+450
Celtics+650
Clippers+750
Bucks+750
Nets+800
Suns+900
Mavericks+1200
Heat+1400
Grizzlies+1400
Sixers+1600


That puts Philly fifth among Eastern Conference teams. So if you have a lot of confidence in Morey, and the Sixers turning things around next season, you might want to hop on these odds.

If you aren't optimistic, then you might agree with their placement among the rest of the NBA's contenders.

The Sixers were the fourth seed this past postseason and handled the Raptors in six games before falling to the Heat in the second round — prolonging a streak of failing to advance past that round to 21 seasons (since the 2001 Sixers).

Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are likely to be back and the centerpiece of the 2022-23 squad, likely alongside Harden who has a player option for next season and could sign a contract extension. The rest of the roster is in flux as the front office explore all possibilities to find improvement.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joel Embiid Daryl Morey

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Blithe Spirit Main Photo

Supernatural hilarity takes the stage in Noël Coward’s 'Blithe Spirit' at Walnut Street Theatre

Just In

Must Read

Education

New superintendent of Philly schools to conduct listening tour during his first 100 days
Watlington SDP Superintendent

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Health News

National tampon shortage underscores existing gaps in access to menstrual products
Tampon Shortage

Flyers

John Tortorella hired as Flyers head coach
John-Tortorella-Flyers-Head-Coach.jpg

Food & Drink

Herr's names three finalists in search for new Philly-inspired chip flavor
Herrs Philly Flavored Chip

Festivals

Brauhaus Schmitz to host block party on South Street with live music and tons of beer
Sommerfest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved