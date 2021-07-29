Live NBA Draft updates: Who will the Sixers select? Will they trade their first-round pick?

Heading into the 2021 NBA Draft, the Sixers hold three picks — including one they just acquired on Thursday morning — but the latest intel suggests that they might not be making all of those picks, as Daryl Morey is clearly in win-now mode. Morey is looking to not only maximize Joel Embiid's window but also find a potential trade partner for Ben Simmons, who could be dealt as early as draft night.

In a sense, that storyline is bigger than whoever the Sixers take with the 28th overall pick, assuming they take anyone at all — and it's obviously bigger than what they do with the 50th or 53rd picks in the second round. But it's also related to Simmons in the sense that the Sixers could include those picks in a deal sending Simmons elsewhere, or as part of a package to acquire a veteran they may need once a Simmons trade goes through. That, of course, assumes they're fully committed to moving him, and the latest reporting sounds like they are, even if they don't feel the need to rush and get it done tonight).

So, what will Morey, Elton Brand, and the Sixers do on draft night? We've already offered up a look at their biggest needs, the latest batch of players that have been mocked to Philly, and even more recently taken a look at everything we know in the hours leading up to the draft.

Now, the only thing left to do is sit back and see how it all plays out. You can follow along right here in our live tracker for the NBA Draft, which kicks off at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN (and we'll top off this post with any major developments for the Sixers).

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports