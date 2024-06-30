More Sports:

June 30, 2024

NBA free agency rumors: Nic Batum will not return to Sixers

Nic Batum was a pivotal part of the Sixers' rotation last season. Now, he is reportedly departing Philadelphia.

By Adam Aaronson
Nic Batum Sixers Free Agency Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

It looks like Nic Batum won't be back with the Sixers next season.

A tough blow for the Sixers: according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, veteran wing Nic Batum will not return to the Sixers next season.

Batum was the most helpful player the Sixers received from the Los Angeles Clippers when they traded James Harden early on last season, splitting time between the starting lineup and bench and serving as one of head coach Nick Nurse's most trusted chess pieces.

Batum, who turns 36 in December, has reportedly been mulling retirement since the beginning of the season and has yet to announce a decision on whether he will return to the NBA. It remains to be seen if Batum signs with another NBA team, but according to Iko, he will not be returning to Philadelphia.

Sixers free agency primer: Literally everything you need to know

Batum averaged just 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a Sixer, but those numbers do not properly quantify how significant of a lift he provided: Batum gave the Sixers tremendous value as a trusted two-way wing thanks to his accurate and quick three-point shooting, and off-the-charts defensive versatility. Batum was also one of the best post entry passers that Joel Embiid has ever played with.

Batum's defining moment as a Sixer will be his epic two-way masterpiece in the Play-In Tournament, when he almost single-handedly took down the Miami Heat.

