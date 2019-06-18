More Sports:

June 18, 2019

NBA rumors: Sixers 'have an interest' in Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon, report says

If one of Jimmy Butler or Tobias Harris doesn't return, could the Milwaukee wing be a free agency option?

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Malcolm Brogdon Sixers Free Agency Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports

Malcolm Brogdon drives for a bucket against Markelle Fultz. If the Sixers' free agency plans turn interesting next month, Brogdon is rumored to be one player the team could think about signing.

With the NBA Draft just two days out, and one mega-trade already complete, it's officially open season on rumors and rumblings around the league.

The Sixers are busy prepping for the draft, but they also have an eye towards free agency, which allows teams to contact agents and players starting June 30.

If they can't manage to bring both Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris back, one name that fans have tossed around lately is Bucks wing Malcolm Brogdon.

According to Jordan Brenner of The Athletic, the idea is apparently more than just fan speculation.

Per Brenner:

"If both players leave, the Sixers would have plenty of money to make a run at the top free agents—Durant, Leonard, Kyrie Irving. But there doesn’t appear to be mutual interest on that front. They could also try to weaken a rival while strengthening their core by pursuing Middleton or Brogdon.

"Says [a Western Conference] exec: 'I have heard that they have an interest in Brogdon. Offer him a big deal and put a little heat on Milwaukee. Play him as a wing. He’s a tough kid. He can defend. He’s resilient. Doesn’t need the ball in his hands. And he has great leadership qualities.'"

That's at least interesting, right? It seems like Harris is going to have a number of suitors, and Butler won't be an easy keep either, though it feels safe to say the Sixers should have an easier time signing Butler than they will with Harris.

Brogdon is an interesting player. He's only played three years in the league, but he's already 26 years old and turns 27 this December, so he's not your run-of-the-mill third-year player who has tons of room to grow. He has yet to play a full 82-game season, though he was close in his rookie year, and he's never had to average 30 minutes per night.

Let's see what our friends at Basketball Reference have to tell us:

In the three years, Brogdon has displayed an ability to score efficiently, and this year set career-highs in field goal percentage (50.5%), three-point percentage (42.6%), and free throw percentage (92.8%), along with his points-per-36 minutes (19.7) and rebounds-per-36 minutes (5.7) numbers.

In a scenario where Butler stays in Philadelphia but Harris leaves for, say, the Nets, Brogdon would fit pretty well into the Sixers' lineup. He can play the role of a shooter from deep, who also makes plays (he averaged more than three assists per game last year) and generally makes an offense better. 

An interesting stat: Brogdon's 121 points-per-100-possessions offensive rating was tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the third-best mark on the Bucks last season, and tied for the best from any player averaging at least 24 minutes per game. That's pretty good!

Ultimately, a play for Brogdon won't be the Sixers' first option, or even their second option, but it feels like a pretty solid backup plan if their hand is forced in another direction.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Jimmy Butler Basketball Free Agency Tobias Harris Malcolm Brogdon

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Eagles do disservice to fans, LaVar Ball a disservice to everyone
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Museum

Celebrating the six men who played the 3 Stooges
The Three Stooges

Opinion

Al Morganti: Do sports fans deserve a 'bill of rights?' And what is Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher doing?
Phillies-Nationals-rain-delay_061719_USAT

Investigations

Missing Drexel University student found dead in Los Angeles
Andrew Yun Drexel

Addiction

To combat teen vaping, Nebraska school district testing students for nicotine
Nebraska School District Drug Testing

Education

Area schools receive millions in security grants
Stock_Carroll - The School District of Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved