More Sports:

June 17, 2019

NBA Draft 2019: A running list of prospects the Sixers have seen workout this spring

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
113018_Elton-Brand_Usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand.

To put it lightly, the NBA Draft involves a ton of legwork for teams. Though the same is true for every part of professional basketball operations, it becomes a more streamlined process as the players get older. The Sixers don't have to guess if Jimmy Butler will become a good player, because he has already proven he is over years and years of work, they just have to figure out the salary and fit machinations around him.

This time of year, there is a lot of discussion about how much guessing is done about prospects, and it's not unfounded. You're relying on small samples of games and numbers, intel from college coaches and teammates, and blending together opinions from number crunchers and traditional scouts. Of course, there will be a lot of gray areas. But it should be understood that a ton of effort goes into this process, even if the results are unpredictable and some teams look much smarter than others.

As we approach this Thursday's NBA Draft, I thought it would be useful to share a list of players I know the Sixers have seen in workout settings over the past month-and-a-half. This is by no means a complete list, and I am certain there are players they have been linked to in mock drafts that they may have seen in alternative settings, or in one of the listed workouts here. I can only share what I know for certain and will update this list if any new knowledge comes to the forefront. 

(Additionally, I left some names off of the agent workout lists when I felt they were not relevant to the Sixers from a draft perspective. Some of those players could end up on a Summer League roster, but are longshots to be drafted at all.)

Group workout, Philadelphia, May 6th

O’Shae Brissett (Syracuse)
CJ Elleby (Washington State)
Andrew Nembhard (Florida)
Ronshad Shabazz (Appalachian State)
Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) 
Justin Wright-Foreman (Hofstra)

Combine interviews, Chicago, May 15th-19th

Cameron Johnson (University of North Carolina)

Group workout, Philadelphia, May 20th

Ky Bowman (Boston College) 
Tookie Brown (Georgia Southern)
Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State)
Terance Mann (Florida State)
Marial Shayok (Iowa State)
Max Strus (DePaul)

Impact Sports Management, Vegas, May 27th

Charles Matthews (Michigan)
Marcquise Reed (Clemson)
Christ Koumadje (Florida State)
Zach Norvell, Jr. (Gonzaga)
Ky Bowman (Boston College) — SECOND TIME SEEING HIM
Nassir Little (University of North Carolina)
Terence Davis (Ole Miss)
Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan)

Wasserman Media Group, Los Angeles, May 28th

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech)
Luka Samanic (KK Olimpija Llubljana)
Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga)
De'Andre Hunter (Virginia)

Klutch Sports Group, Los Angeles, May 28th

Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State)
Darius Bazley (New Balance)
Donta Hall (Alabama)

BDA Sports, Los Angeles, May 28th

Grant Williams (Tennessee)
Jaxson Hayes (Texas)

Roc Nation Sports, Los Angeles, May 28th

P.J. Washington (Kentucky)
Kevin Porter Jr. (USC)
Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State) — SECOND WORKOUT
Tyus Battle (Syracuse)

Chris Johnson, Los Angeles, May 28th

Terry Harris (North Carolina A&T)

Gary Durant Sports Management, May 29th

Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky) — RETURNED TO COLLEGE
Tacko Fall (University of Central Florida)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 3rd

Terence Davis (Mississippi) — SECOND WORKOUT
Luguentz Dort (Arizona State)
Zach Hankins (Xavier)
Terry Harris (North Carolina A&T) — SECOND WORKOUT
Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb)
Naz Reid (Louisiana State)

Supplementary reading: Tobias Harris' brother Terry says he's unaware of star's free agency plans 

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 5th

Eric Carter (Delaware)
Carsen Edwards (Purdue)
Jonathan Kasibabu (Fairfield)
CJ Massinburg (Buffalo)
Charles Matthews (Michigan) — SECOND WORKOUT (Note: Matthews tore his ACL during workout with Boston)
Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State)

Supplementary reading: Carsen Edwards unfazed by height concerns heading into NBA 

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 6th

Shizz Alston, Jr. (Temple)
Harry Froling (Adelaide 36ers)
Donta Hall (Alabama) — SECOND WORKOUT
Jaylen Hoard (Wake Forest)
Josh Perkins (Gonzaga)
Dylan Windler (Belmont)

Supplementary reading: Is Dylan Windler's shooting enough to warrant a selection?

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 7th

Bryce Brown (Auburn)
Christ Koumadje (Florida State) — SECOND WORKOUT
Adam Mokoka (KK Mega Basket)
Zach Norvell, Jr. (Gonzaga) — SECOND WORKOUT
Josh Sharma (Stanford)
Justin Simon (St. John’s)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 8th

Phil Booth (Villanova)
Louis King (Oregon)
V.J. King (Louisville)
Eric Paschall (Villanova)
Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech)
Grant Williams (Tennessee)

Supplementary reading: Grant Williams, NBA Draft's renaissance man, is worth considering for Sixers 

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 11th

Jarrell Brantley (College of Charleston)
Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan) — SECOND WORKOUT
Caleb Martin (Nevada)
Jeremiah Martin (Memphis)
Jaylen Nowell (Washington)
Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 13th

Jon Davis (UNC Charlotte)
Dewan Hernandez (Miami)
Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech)
Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s)
Marcquise Reed (Clemson) — SECOND WORKOUT
Luka Šamanić (KK Olimpija Ljubljana) — SECOND WORKOUT

Supplementary reading: Could a Euro stash be in the cards for Philly?  

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 14th

Kyle Alexander (Tennessee)
Daulton Hommes (Point Loma Nazarene)
Mahir Johnson (Goldey-Beacom College)
Nick Mayo (Eastern Kentucky)
Jordan Poole (Michigan)
Isaiah Roby (Nebraska)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 18th

Darius Bazley (Princeton HS, Ohio) — SECOND WORKOUT
Armoni Brooks (Houston)
Charlie Brown, Jr. (St. Joseph’s)
Kyle Guy (Virginia)
James Palmer, Jr. (Nebraska)
Yovel Zoosman (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Elton Brand Brett Brown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies can knock out two NL East hopefuls after important upcoming stretch
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061719_USAT

Food & Drink

Anthony Bourdain Food Trail highlights spots in Atlantic City and Camden
Anthony Bourdain Food Trail Camden

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Andre Dillard
060319AndreDillard

Protests

Is Trump administration looking to deflate 'Scabby the Rat' protest balloons?
Carroll - FBI Searches IBEW Local 98

Health News

Witty Twitter account dedicated to posting scientific articles that overhype results found only in mice
just in mice twitter account

Television

John Oliver on impeaching Trump: 'We just need to catch him urinating on the side of a Wawa'
0617_John Oliver Wawa

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved