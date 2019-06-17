NBA Draft 2019: A running list of prospects the Sixers have seen workout this spring

To put it lightly, the NBA Draft involves a ton of legwork for teams. Though the same is true for every part of professional basketball operations, it becomes a more streamlined process as the players get older. The Sixers don't have to guess if Jimmy Butler will become a good player, because he has already proven he is over years and years of work, they just have to figure out the salary and fit machinations around him.

This time of year, there is a lot of discussion about how much guessing is done about prospects, and it's not unfounded. You're relying on small samples of games and numbers, intel from college coaches and teammates, and blending together opinions from number crunchers and traditional scouts. Of course, there will be a lot of gray areas. But it should be understood that a ton of effort goes into this process, even if the results are unpredictable and some teams look much smarter than others.

As we approach this Thursday's NBA Draft, I thought it would be useful to share a list of players I know the Sixers have seen in workout settings over the past month-and-a-half. This is by no means a complete list, and I am certain there are players they have been linked to in mock drafts that they may have seen in alternative settings, or in one of the listed workouts here. I can only share what I know for certain and will update this list if any new knowledge comes to the forefront.

(Additionally, I left some names off of the agent workout lists when I felt they were not relevant to the Sixers from a draft perspective. Some of those players could end up on a Summer League roster, but are longshots to be drafted at all.)

Group workout, Philadelphia, May 6th

O’Shae Brissett (Syracuse)

CJ Elleby (Washington State)

Andrew Nembhard (Florida)

Ronshad Shabazz (Appalachian State)

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State)

Justin Wright-Foreman (Hofstra)

Combine interviews, Chicago, May 15th-19th

Cameron Johnson (University of North Carolina)

Group workout, Philadelphia, May 20th

Ky Bowman (Boston College)

Tookie Brown (Georgia Southern)

Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State)

Terance Mann (Florida State)

Marial Shayok (Iowa State)

Max Strus (DePaul)

Impact Sports Management, Vegas, May 27th

Charles Matthews (Michigan)

Marcquise Reed (Clemson)

Christ Koumadje (Florida State)

Zach Norvell, Jr. (Gonzaga)

Ky Bowman (Boston College) — SECOND TIME SEEING HIM

Nassir Little (University of North Carolina)

Terence Davis (Ole Miss)

Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan)

Wasserman Media Group, Los Angeles, May 28th

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech)

Luka Samanic (KK Olimpija Llubljana)

Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga)

De'Andre Hunter (Virginia)

Klutch Sports Group, Los Angeles, May 28th

Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State)

Darius Bazley (New Balance)

Donta Hall (Alabama)



BDA Sports, Los Angeles, May 28th

Grant Williams (Tennessee)

Jaxson Hayes (Texas)

Roc Nation Sports, Los Angeles, May 28th

P.J. Washington (Kentucky)

Kevin Porter Jr. (USC)

Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State) — SECOND WORKOUT

Tyus Battle (Syracuse)

Chris Johnson, Los Angeles, May 28th

Terry Harris (North Carolina A&T)

Gary Durant Sports Management, May 29th

Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky) — RETURNED TO COLLEGE

Tacko Fall (University of Central Florida)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 3rd

Terence Davis (Mississippi) — SECOND WORKOUT

Luguentz Dort (Arizona State)

Zach Hankins (Xavier)

Terry Harris (North Carolina A&T) — SECOND WORKOUT

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb)

Naz Reid (Louisiana State)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 5th

Eric Carter (Delaware)

Carsen Edwards (Purdue)

Jonathan Kasibabu (Fairfield)

CJ Massinburg (Buffalo)

Charles Matthews (Michigan) — SECOND WORKOUT (Note: Matthews tore his ACL during workout with Boston)

Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 6th

Shizz Alston, Jr. (Temple)

Harry Froling (Adelaide 36ers)

Donta Hall (Alabama) — SECOND WORKOUT

Jaylen Hoard (Wake Forest)

Josh Perkins (Gonzaga)

Dylan Windler (Belmont)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 7th

Bryce Brown (Auburn)

Christ Koumadje (Florida State) — SECOND WORKOUT

Adam Mokoka (KK Mega Basket)

Zach Norvell, Jr. (Gonzaga) — SECOND WORKOUT

Josh Sharma (Stanford)

Justin Simon (St. John’s)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 8th

Phil Booth (Villanova)

Louis King (Oregon)

V.J. King (Louisville)

Eric Paschall (Villanova)

Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech)

Grant Williams (Tennessee)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 11th

Jarrell Brantley (College of Charleston)

Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan) — SECOND WORKOUT

Caleb Martin (Nevada)

Jeremiah Martin (Memphis)

Jaylen Nowell (Washington)

Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia)

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 13th

Group workout, Philadelphia, June 13th

Daulton Hommes (Point Loma Nazarene)

Mahir Johnson (Goldey-Beacom College)

Nick Mayo (Eastern Kentucky)

Jordan Poole (Michigan)

Isaiah Roby (Nebraska) Group workout, Philadelphia, June 18th Darius Bazley (Princeton HS, Ohio) — SECOND WORKOUT

Armoni Brooks (Houston)

Charlie Brown, Jr. (St. Joseph’s)

Kyle Guy (Virginia)

James Palmer, Jr. (Nebraska)

Yovel Zoosman (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

(UNC Charlotte)(Miami)(Virginia Tech)(St. John’s)(Clemson) — SECOND WORKOUT(KK Olimpija Ljubljana) — SECOND WORKOUT

