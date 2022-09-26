Ben Simmons on how many 3s he'll take: 'Who knows?'

Stop the presses! For the first time in what seems like forever, Ben Simmons is actually in an NBA uniform. Monday is Media Day across the NBA and the former Sixers All-Star took to the podium to discuss his upcoming season with the Nets.

NBA TV/TNT reporter Jared Greenberg asked him about the elephant in the room. How many three-point shots will Simmons attempt this upcoming season? Simmons responded bluntly, "Sh-t, who knows?"

If I were a Nets fan, that might not be a response I'd love to hear, but, hey, that's an essential element of the entire Ben Simmons experience.

Simmons was back in the headlines last week after an appearance on former teammate JJ Redick's podcast "The Old Man and the Three." He discussed the endless shooting debate that will always follow him, saying:

This started building up, they're saying I can't, so should I not? I'm f--king confused now. You don't want me to shoot, but you want me to shoot. It did f--k with me a lot, but I kind of found peace in a place where I’m like, f--k it, it’s basketball. I’m great at the game, I needed to go out there and show people what I can do and my talent…I feel like all this stuff that’s happened the last few years for me has kind of helped me grow and mature in a way I don’t think I would of if I didn’t have those experiences.

Simmons is no longer a Sixer, but the chatter around him, especially given that he plays for a team in their division, will assuredly continue in Philadelphia.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader