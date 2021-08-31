Report: Ben Simmons tells Sixers he wants out, won't report to camp while awaiting trade

A day after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Sixers trading Ben Simmons was "a matter of when—not if," it appears a deal could be happening sooner rather than later. At least that's what the 25-year-old All-Star guard is hoping happens.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Simmons has told Sixers brass that he wants out of Philly and that he will not report to training camp when it opens next month. Here's more:

In a meeting with the 76ers last week in Los Angeles, Simmons told team co-managing partner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and coach Doc Rivers that he no longer wants to remain a Sixer, according to multiple sources. Sources said the three-time All-Star also does not intend to report to training camp. A team spokesman declined to comment. [inquirer.com]

The Sixers have been shopping Simmons all offseason, but have yet to find a team willing to give up the type of pieces they're looking to get, which is reportedly an All-Star level talent — and more specifically Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who recently said he's staying in Portland (for now). Additionally, some of the reports that have come out surrounding Morey's asking price suggest that it's through the roof.

It will be interesting to see if the Sixers lower their asking price now that Simmons has officially asked out and apparently won't be reporting. But so far there's been no indication that's going to be case, as Brian Windhorst recently reported that the Sixers were prepared to enter the season with Simmons still on the roster as they continue to wait for what they consider fair market value. And given that this meeting appears to have happened before Windhorst's reporting, perhaps the Sixers aren't exactly ready to cave to Simmons' demands.

Here's more from Keith...

The organization does not want to trade Simmons for less than what it believes is fair market value. The four told Simmons they wanted him to report to the start of training camp on Sept. 28 and be a part of the team. The source said, however, the Sixers’ inability to get fair market value isn’t Simmons’ fault. Another source said there’s no shortage of teams still interested, but the problem is Morey is demanding a king’s ransom. Simmons is fully aware the Sixers can fine him for holding out and failing to show up to training camp. But a source said money will not play a role in the decision-making for Simmons, who has four years and $147 million remaining on his deal. [inquirer.com]

So, who is going to blink first?

More to come...

