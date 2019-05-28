Coming to Netflix in June: 'Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse,' final season of 'Jessica Jones'

Netflix has announced the movies and series that will be coming and leaving the streaming platform on June 1 – and while some of the ones leaving sting just a tad, ultimately what's coming next month is bigger.

Netflix is bringing out the big guns this June, and by big guns, we mean Oscar winner and critically acclaimed Marvel cartoon, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." It will debut on the streaming platform June 26.

While Marvel has left the building – erm, streaming platform – in more ways than one already with "Daredevil," "The Punisher," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist," the third and final season for Marvel's "Jessica Jones" will premiere June 14. The show was canceled in February.

If you'd like a little DC with your Marvel news, "Batman Begins" and "The Dark Knight" will be available on June 1. Other noteworthy additions include George Clooney's "Good Night and Good Luck," "Magic Mike," "Network," "Phantom of the Opera," and the 2011 film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt "50/50."

Netflix originals will be premiering this month, including "Black Mirror" on June 5, "I Am Mother" on June 7, and the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston flick, "Murder Mystery" on June 14.

Even though better programming is coming than leaving, that doesn't mean it will all be sunshine and rainbows.

Slasher fans will have to part with "Freddy vs. Jason" and "Friday the 13th." Action fans will also miss "Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2," as well as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

Unfortunately, teen favorite, "Pretty in Pink," also will be leaving next month.

First, here's what's coming to Netflix in June:

June 1



• A.I. Artificial Intelligence

• Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

• Arthdal Chronicles (Netflix Original Series)

• Batman Begins

• Cabaret

• Carrie

• Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

• Dynasty (Season 2)

• Good Night, and Good Luck

• Gran Torino

• Life in the Doghouse

• Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

• Magic Mike

• Network

• Oh, Ramona! (Netflix Original)

• Platoon

• Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

• Satan & Adam

• Small Soldiers

• The Dark Knight

• The Phantom of the Opera

• The Space Between Us

• What a Girl Wants

• 50/50

June 3

• Documentary Now! (Season 3)

• Malibu Rescue: The Series (Netflix Original )

June 4

• Miranda Sings Live ... You're Welcome (Netflix Original )

June 5

• A Silent Voice

• Black Mirror ( Season 5; Netflix Original)

• Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

June 6

• Alles ist gut (Netflix Original)

• Todos Los Saben

June 7

• 3% (Season 3; Netflix Original)

• Belmonte

• The Black Godfather (Netflix Original)

• The Chef Show (Netflix Original)

• Designated Survivor (Season 3; Netflix Original)

• Elisa & Marcela (Netflix Original)

• I Am Mother (Netflix Original)

• Pachamama (Netflix Original)

• Rock My Heart (Netflix Original)

• Super Monsters Monster Pets

• Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City (Season 4; Netflix Original)

June 8

• Berlin, I Love You

June 11

• Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

• Jo Koy: Comin' in Hot (Netflix Original)

• Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (Netflix Film)

June 13

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

The 3rd Eye 2

June 14

• Aggretsuko: Season 2 (Netflix Original Anime)

• The Alcàsser Murders (Netflix Original)

• Awake: The Million Dollar Game (Netflix Original)

• Charité at War (Netflix Original)

• Cinderella Pop (Netflix Original)

• Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Season 5)

• Leila (Netflix Original)

• Life Overtakes Me (Netflix Original)

• Marlon (Season 2)

• Murder Mystery (Netflix Original)

• Unité 42 (Netflix Original) June 15 • Grey's Anatomy (Season 15) June 16 • Cop Car June 17 • The Missing (Season 3; Netflix Original Series)

• Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

• Big Kill June 19 • Beats (Netflix Film)

• The Edge of Democracy

June 20 • Le Chant du Loup June 21 • Ad Vitam (Netflix Original)

• Bolívar (Netflix Original)

• The Casketeers (Season 2; Netflix Original)

• The Confession Tapes (Season 2; Netflix Original)

• Dark (Season 2; Netflix Original)

• The End of Evangelion

• EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

• Girls Incarcerated (Season 2; Netflix Original)

• GO! Live Your Way (Season 2; Netflix Original)

• Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil (Netflix Original)

• La misma sangre (Netflix Original)

• Mr. Iglesias (Season 1; Netflix Original)

• Neon Genesis Evangelion

• Shooter (Season 3) June 24 • Forest of Piano (Season 2; Netflix Original) June 25 • Mike Epps: Only One Mike (Netflix Original) June 26 • The Golem

• Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

• The Zookeeper June 27 • Answer to Heaven (Netflix Original) June 28 • 20th Century Women

• 7SEEDS (Season 1; Netflix Original)

• Dope (Season 3; Netflix Original) • Exhibit A (Netflix Original)

• Instant Hotel (Season 2; Netflix Original)

• Motown Magic (Season 2; Netflix Original)

• Paquita Salas (Season 3; Netflix Original)

• The Chosen One (Netflix Original) June 29 • Scare Tactics (Season 4 & 5) June 30 • Madame Secretary (Season 5)



Below are all the movies and series leaving Netflix in June June 1 • An Extremely Goofy Movie

• Apollo 13

• Cold in July

• Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

• Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

• Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

• Doom

• Freddy vs. Jason

• Friday the 13th

• Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

• I Am Legend

• In the Army Now

• Inspector Gadget 2

• Jason X

• Kill Bill: Vol. 1

• Kill Bill: Vol. 2

• Legally Blonde

• Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

• My Bloody Valentine

• Playing It Cool

• Pretty in Pink

• Reindeer Games

• Stargate

• Terminator Salvation

• The Bone Collector

• The Constant Gardener June 4 • District 9 June 5 • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 June 6 • The Soloist June 14 • Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

• I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

• I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

• Mother June 15 • Apocalypse Now

• Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

• National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

• The Pianist June 16 • Death Race June 24 • Disney's Mulan 2 Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

