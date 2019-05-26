More Culture:

May 26, 2019

HGTV renovates 'Brady Bunch' house to near exact detail of show's interior

The original 1970s cast reunited to update the interior of the Studio City home

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Renovations
Brady Bunch house renovations HGTV/Facebook

HGTV has reunited the original cast of "The Brady Bunch," which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, to remodel the home used as exterior shots for the home.

HGTV reunited the original cast of "The Brady Bunch," which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, to remodel the home used as exterior shots for the home. The network announced on Friday that "A Very Brady Renovation" was finally complete...and, boy, is it groovy. 

The home in Studio City, Ca. was purchased by HGTV for $3.5 million in August, originally outbidding *NSYNC singer Lance Bass. The network announced in November that they were reuniting "The Brady Bunch" cast to renovate the house. 

Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), and Susan Olsen (Cindy) came together for the first time in 15 years to give the house a new life.  

Though, by "new" life, we mean in an old-new way, considering the house's interior was done in near exact detail of the hit 1970s show's set. Everything down to the couch, the staircase, the horse statue and plants - it's nearly a replica. 

Each cast member was paired with a HGTV designer to design one room of the house. The designers involved in the remodeling process included  "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott, "Good Bones" with Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine, "Restored by the Fords" Leanne and Steve Ford, "Hidden Potentials" with Jasmine Roth and Lara Spencer from "Flea Market Flip." 

Premiering in 1969, the show ran for five seasons. The interior shots were filmed on a sound stage...which made remodeling the home all the more difficult. The Studio City home was originally a one-story home, so a staircase and second floor had to be added in order to maintain the show's original likeness. 

"A Very Brady Renovation" will air on HGTV this September. Check out the new groovy digs below. 


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Renovations United States TV Brady

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies targets could include Madison Bumgarner, Yasiel Puig, Blake Treinen
Yasiel-Puig-Phillies-Reds-trade-rumors-mlb_0525_USAT

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' players over 30, and their succession plan for each
052619JasonPeters

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved