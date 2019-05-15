'Black Mirror' Season 5 trailer features Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, Topher Grace in three new episodes

May 15, 2019
The trailer for the fifth iteration of the highly anticipated "Black Mirror" series was released Wednesday morning, and it features a handful of new faces and plot lines designed to scare the sh*t out of you.
The fifth season of the award-winning dystopian series will be released June 5 with three new episodes.
Based on the trailer, one will feature "Fleabag's" Andrew Scott as a character maddened by a society hooked on technology. It appears to end with an intense police shootout situation.
A second shows "Avengers: Endgame" star Anthony Mackie as a man unsatisfied with his relationship, seeking something different in technology.
You should've seen it coming. pic.twitter.com/E5bYvVJjik— Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 15, 2019
And the third shows Miley Cyrus donning a purple wig as a pop star of the future, who mimics an electronic doll similar to Amazon's Alexa, which also wears a purple wig and is described as "a poison."
#BlackMirror Season 5 — June 5 https://t.co/tZwBVmFhqX pic.twitter.com/7m3cYKkfxa— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 15, 2019
Last year, "Black Mirror" ventured into uncharted territory on Netflix with "Bandersnatch," an interactive episode that took fans through a decision-based user experience. It was quite the hit.
