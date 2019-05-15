More Culture:

May 15, 2019

'Black Mirror' Season 5 trailer features Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, Topher Grace in three new episodes

The dystopian thriller returns to Netflix on June 5

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
The trailer for Season 5 of 'Black Mirror' was released on Wednesday. Three new episodes featuring Miley Cyrus, Topher Grace, and Andrew Scott premiere June 5.

The trailer for the fifth iteration of the highly anticipated "Black Mirror" series was released Wednesday morning, and it features a handful of new faces and plot lines designed to scare the sh*t out of you.

The fifth season of the award-winning dystopian series will be released June 5 with three new episodes. 

Based on the trailer, one will feature "Fleabag's" Andrew Scott as a character maddened by a society hooked on technology. It appears to end with an intense police shootout situation.

A second shows "Avengers: Endgame" star Anthony Mackie as a man unsatisfied with his relationship, seeking something different in technology. 

And the third shows Miley Cyrus donning a purple wig as a pop star of the future, who mimics an electronic doll similar to Amazon's Alexa, which also wears a purple wig and is described as "a poison." 

Last year, "Black Mirror" ventured into uncharted territory on Netflix with "Bandersnatch," an interactive episode that took fans through a decision-based user experience. It was quite the hit. 

