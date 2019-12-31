More Culture:

December 31, 2019

Netflix announces most popular releases of 2019

They're almost all original programing from the streaming platform

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Netflix
Netflix The Witcher Henry Cavill Contributed image/Netflix

Henry Cavill, formerly the star of the 'Superman' movies, is Geralt of Rivia, the monster hunter, in Netflix's 'The Witcher.'

Netflix announced the movies and series viewers really loved in 2019. 

The streaming service posted a photo to Twitter ranking its top 10 most popular releases of the past year, with "Murder Mystery" coming in at No. 1.

RELATED: Netflix's 'The Witcher' tries to fill void left by conclusion of 'Game of Thrones' | Barack Obama names Bruce Springsteen song as one of his 2019 favorites

The movie, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, is followed by the '80-inspired, sci-fi drama "Stranger Things" Season 3In third place is Ryan Reynolds' action-packed "6 Underground."

Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," full of Philadelphia-area lore and locations, also made the list. Released on Netflix at the end of November, the movie takes the fourth spot. 

And "The Witcher," starring Henry Cavill, was only released this month but sits high at No. 6.

With the exception of Disney Pixar's "Incredibles 2," every title among the top 10 is a Netflix original.

Netflix determined the rankings by counting the total number of accounts that streamed a title for a minimum of two minutes during the first 28 days of its release. As for "The Witcher," which debuted on Dec. 20, the company relied on early data to estimate 28-day viewership numbers.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Netflix Philadelphia TV Shows Movies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
122919CarsonWentzGregWard

Government

Philadelphia appoints Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw to lead department
Danielle Outlaw Police

Addiction

Automotive plant closures linked to spike in opioid deaths, Penn Study finds
Auto Plant Opioids

Eagles

Did Miles Sanders' injury ruin his bid for Rookie of the Year?
840922_Eagles_Lions_Miles_Sanders_Kate_Frese.jpg

Music

Barack Obama names Bruce Springsteen song as one of his 2019 favorites
Bruce Springsteen

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved