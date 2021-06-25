More Culture:

June 25, 2021

New on Netflix in July: Season 2 of Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' debuts

'We The People,' an animated musical series produced by Barack and Michelle Obama also comes to the streaming service next month

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Netflix
Netflix July Netflix/YouTube

Netflix announced its latest batch of shows and movies coming to the streaming service, including Season 2 of 'Never Have I Ever,' the original comedy series created by Mindy Kaling about an Indian-American high school student.

Summer is here, and there's no better way to beat the heat than catching up on your favorite show or watching a new movie.

Netflix announced the new titles heading to the streaming service in July, including one of the more anticipated releases: the second season of "Never Have I Ever." The Netflix original, created by Mindy Kaling, follows first-generation Indian American high schooler Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, as she struggles to be popular.

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis opens up about Allen Iverson practice rant scene in 'Ted Lasso'

The first season in April 2020 to rave reviews for its "charming and bright" energy and representation of Indian-American culture. 

"Never Have I Ever's" second season follows Devi as she struggles to choose between her two crushes at school before she moves to India. Ultimately, she decides to have two boyfriends.

Then, another Indian girl transfers to her school, Aneesa, played by Megan Suri, who threatens her relationships with both boys.

Season 2 of "Never Have I Ever" will be available to stream on Netflix beginning July 15. 

Also new next month will be "We the People," the animated musical series produced by Barack and Michelle Obama. The show is 10 episodes about how government works. It's soundtrack features original songs by H.E.R., Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Rexha, Janelle Monáe and others.

"We the People" premieres on Netflix on July 4. Here are the rest of the titles coming to the platform next month, along with those that are leaving Netflix.

Coming to Netflix in July:

July 1

Audible 
Dynasty Warriors 
Generation 56k
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway 
Young Royals 
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels


Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure


July 2

The 8th Night
Big Timber
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel: Season 2
Snowpiercer

July 3

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17

July 4

We The People 

July 5

You Are My Spring 

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 

July 7

Brick Mansions
Cat People 
Dogs: Season2 
The Mire: '97 
The War Next-door
Major Grom: Plague Doctor 
This Little Love of Mine

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime 
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

July 9

Atypical: Season 4 
Biohackers: Season 2
The Cook of Castamar
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 
How I Became a Superhero 
Last Summer 
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3 

July 10

American Ultra

July 13

Ridley Jones 

July 14

A Classic Horror Story 
The Guide to the Perfect Family 
Gunpowder Milkshake
Heist 
My Unorthodox Life
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? 

July 15

A Perfect Fit 
BEASTARS: Season 2 
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo 
My Amanda 
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 

July 16

The Beguiled
Deep 
Explained: Season 3 
Fear Street Part 3: 1966
Johnny Test 
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

Milkwater

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts 
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil 
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans 

July 22

Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! 
Bankrolled 
Blood Red Sky 
Kingdom: Ashin of the North 
The Last Letter From Your Lover 
Masters of the Universe: Revelation 
Sky Rojo: Season 2 

July 24

Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained

July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27

All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 
The Operative

July 28

Bartkowiak
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins 
Tattoo Redo
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil 

July 29

Resort to Love 
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom 

July 30

Centaurworld 
Glow Up: Season 3 
The Last Mercenary 
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean 
Outer Banks: Season 2 

July 31

The Vault

Leaving Netflix in July:

July 5

The Iron Lady

July 7

The Invitation

July 14

Holidays

July 15

The Princess and the Frog

July 19

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

July 22

Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4

July 28

The Croods

July 30

Spotlight

July 31

A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: Season 1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend's Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Netflix Philadelphia Entertainment Mindy Kaling Barack Obama TV Michelle Obama Movies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062421JeffreyLurie

Sponsored

Breaking down barriers to recovery from addiction for the LGBTQIA+ community
Pride Month June 2021 Holding Heart

Children's Health

Sleep apnea during childhood may increase hypertension risk in teen years
sleep apnea in children

Investigations

Chester County mom, two kids found safe after they were reported missing, police say
Shannon Lake Missing

TV

Evan Peters explains how he nailed the Delco accent in 'Mare of Easttown'
Mare of Easttown Evan Peters

Food & Drink

Safran Turney Hospitality to open The Lawn at Loveluck, a pop-up at LOVE Park
Lawn at Loveluck

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved