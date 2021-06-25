New on Netflix in July: Season 2 of Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' debuts

June 25, 2021
Summer is here, and there's no better way to beat the heat than catching up on your favorite show or watching a new movie.
Netflix announced the new titles heading to the streaming service in July, including one of the more anticipated releases: the second season of "Never Have I Ever." The Netflix original, created by Mindy Kaling, follows first-generation Indian American high schooler Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, as she struggles to be popular.
The first season in April 2020 to rave reviews for its "charming and bright" energy and representation of Indian-American culture.
"Never Have I Ever's" second season follows Devi as she struggles to choose between her two crushes at school before she moves to India. Ultimately, she decides to have two boyfriends.
Then, another Indian girl transfers to her school, Aneesa, played by Megan Suri, who threatens her relationships with both boys.
Season 2 of "Never Have I Ever" will be available to stream on Netflix beginning July 15.
Also new next month will be "We the People," the animated musical series produced by Barack and Michelle Obama. The show is 10 episodes about how government works. It's soundtrack features original songs by H.E.R., Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Rexha, Janelle Monáe and others.
"We the People" premieres on Netflix on July 4. Here are the rest of the titles coming to the platform next month, along with those that are leaving Netflix.
Audible
Dynasty Warriors
Generation 56k
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Young Royals
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure
The 8th Night
Big Timber
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel: Season 2
Snowpiercer
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
We The People
You Are My Spring
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
Brick Mansions
Cat People
Dogs: Season2
The Mire: '97
The War Next-door
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
This Little Love of Mine
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
Atypical: Season 4
Biohackers: Season 2
The Cook of Castamar
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3
American Ultra
Ridley Jones
A Classic Horror Story
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Gunpowder Milkshake
Heist
My Unorthodox Life
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?
A Perfect Fit
BEASTARS: Season 2
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo
My Amanda
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
The Beguiled
Deep
Explained: Season 3
Fear Street Part 3: 1966
Johnny Test
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Cosmic Sin
Milkwater
Chernobyl 1986
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
A Second Chance: Rivals!
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4
The Operative
Bartkowiak
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins
Tattoo Redo
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Resort to Love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
Centaurworld
Glow Up: Season 3
The Last Mercenary
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
Outer Banks: Season 2
The Vault
The Iron Lady
The Invitation
Holidays
The Princess and the Frog
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
The Croods
Spotlight
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: Season 1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend's Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland
