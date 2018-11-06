Three Netflix shows to help you de-stress as you wait for midterm results

Now that you've voted in the 2018 midterm elections – if you haven't yet, polls are open until 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania and New Jersey – it's time to wait for the results to be announced.

While the votes are being counted, take your mind off politics by de-stressing with a comforting, feel-good TV show. Below are three soothing Netflix shows you should watch tonight.

via GIPHY

Escape from America completely with this charming British baking competition, where amateurs try their very best.

Pour yourself a nice cup of tea and settle in for hours of wholesome entertainment. The people on this show are so supportive of each other, especially as competitors – it really is heartwarming to see.

Currently there are five seasons available to watch on Netflix, with the next season coming out Friday.



Netflix's hit reboot is so much more than a makeover show. The Fab Five – Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown – bring a sweetness and a positivity to the world.

Powerful episodes prove having a conversation with someone different than you can lead to empathy and understanding.

There are two binge-able seasons on Netflix right now, with Episode 1 and Episode 4 of the first season being personal favs.

via GIPHY

Release any anxiety you may have by rewatching "The Office" for the millionth time. When things seem overwhelming, it's common to crave something familiar.

Maybe start at the beginning of Jim and Pam's romance for the most warm-and-fuzzy feelings.



