More Culture:

November 06, 2018

Three Netflix shows to help you de-stress as you wait for midterm results

Chill out in front of the TV as the votes are counted

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Election 2018 TV Shows
netflix logo Netflix/Netflix

The streaming giant is experimenting with ads.

Now that you've voted in the 2018 midterm elections – if you haven't yet, polls are open until 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania and New Jersey – it's time to wait for the results to be announced.

While the votes are being counted, take your mind off politics by de-stressing with a comforting, feel-good TV show. Below are three soothing Netflix shows you should watch tonight.

RELATED: Didn't get an "I Voted Today" sticker at the polls? City Council made these Philly-inspired stickers | Here's what the polls are looking like in Philly

"Great British Baking Show"

via GIPHY

Escape from America completely with this charming British baking competition, where amateurs try their very best. 

Pour yourself a nice cup of tea and settle in for hours of wholesome entertainment. The people on this show are so supportive of each other, especially as competitors – it really is heartwarming to see.

Currently there are five seasons available to watch on Netflix, with the next season coming out Friday.

"Queer Eye"

Netflix's hit reboot is so much more than a makeover show. The Fab Five – Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown – bring a sweetness and a positivity to the world.

Powerful episodes prove having a conversation with someone different than you can lead to empathy and understanding.

There are two binge-able seasons on Netflix right now, with Episode 1 and Episode 4 of the first season being personal favs.

"The Office"

via GIPHY

Release any anxiety you may have by rewatching "The Office" for the millionth time. When things seem overwhelming, it's common to crave something familiar.

Maybe start at the beginning of Jim and Pam's romance for the most warm-and-fuzzy feelings.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Election 2018 TV Shows Philadelphia Politics

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 10
110618DougPederson

Investigations

Police investigate racist and threatening letter found in Northeast Philly
11052018_KnorrTacony_GM

Elections

2018 New Jersey general election: What you need to know about the midterms
11012018_MacArthur_Kim.jpg

Sixers

Sources: No underlying health concern for Markelle Fultz despite Drew Hanlen tweet
102318-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Lifestyle

CoverGirl cosmetics becomes largest makeup brand to be certified cruelty free
CoverGirl

Health News

'Broken heart syndrome' is a real thing — and it can quickly turn deadly, according to new study
broken-heart-syndrome-deadly-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.