May 09, 2019

Nevada man who won $29 illegally gambling online in New Jersey cost company $25K

Gaming Innovation Group was fined by regulators for a technological vulnerability with Atlantic City's Hard Rock online casino

A Nevada man who gambled illegally on a New Jersey online gaming website, and won $29, has cost the company that operates the site thousands of dollars in fines.

Regulators have fined Gaming Innovation Group $25,000 for a flaw in its geolocation technology, which allowed a man in Nevada to place a bet on the New Jersey website, even though it's illegal to allow people to do so outside the state's borders, the Associated Press first reported.

Gaming Innovation Group provides online gambling for Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino. 

The man allegedly inspected the browser code on the site and changed the data to make it seem as though he were located within New Jersey's borders.

Gaming Innovation is saying it was a one-time incident, caused by a flaw in its technology that occurred last summer and has since been fixed.

