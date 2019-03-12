More News:

March 12, 2019

New Jersey lawmakers reach legal marijuana deal

After more than a year of negotiations, the final bill could ready for a vote on March 25

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Legislation Marijuana Legalization
Stock_Carroll - Marijuana packed for street sale Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Marijuana packaged to be sold on the street.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other lawmakers finalized a marijuana legalization bill late Monday after more than a year of negotiations . 

The bill is waiting on a vote. NJ.com reported Democrats are hoping to introduce the bill and then pass it during the next voting session on March 25, in both the state Senate and Assembly.

The historic vote would legalize adult-use marijuana – or recreation marijuana use – in New Jersey and set up an expedited record expungement process for people convicted of low-level marijuana crimes. 

"Legalizing adult-use marijuana is a monumental step to reducing disparities in our criminal justice system," Murphy said in a statement on Tuesday. "I believe that this legislation will establish an industry that brings fairness and economic opportunity to all of our communities, while promoting public safety by ensuring a safe product and allowing law enforcement to focus their resources on serious crimes."

Officials confirmed Tuesday morning the state would tax legal weed at a flat rate of $42 per ounce and local municipalities would be able to receive tax revenue from the products if they allow marijuana businesses into their towns.

Municipalities that are homes to marijuana cultivators or growers will receive the revenue from a 2 percent tax on the product. Those home to a wholesaler will receive 1 percent in revenue, and those hosting a marijuana retailer will receive 3 percent.

The bill would also create a five-member Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which would be in charge of licensing marijuana dispensaries and creating regulations to govern the industry. 

New Jersey would be the second state, after Vermont, to legalize marijuana for adults aged 21 and over through legislation. Other states like California legalized recreational pot through a voter ballot referendum.

Final text of the legislation will be released in the coming days, according to Tuesday's announcement.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Legislation Marijuana Legalization New Jersey Marijuana Criminal Justice Phil Murphy Recreation

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What should the Eagles do with Nelson Agholor now that they have signed DeSean Jackson?
031219NelsonAgholor

Transportation

Philly-to-Pittsburgh hyperloop gets funding for $2 million feasibility study
07212017_Hyperloop_2_concept.

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' first day of (sort of) free agency
031219DeSeanJackson

Discussions

TEDxPenn 2019 features 10 speakers discussing a wide range of topics
microphone

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved