More News:

August 22, 2019

South Jersey man arrested for allegedly killing co-worker during her lunch break

Kenneth Saal, of Camden County, waited for Carolyn Byington to return to her apartment, police said

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Arrests
lunch break homicide Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Kenneth Saal, of Camden County, is charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of his 26-year-old co-worker Carolyn Byington, who was killed when she returned to her apartment on her lunch break on June 10, 2019.

A Camden County man allegedly killed a 26-year-old co-worker, waiting for her at her apartment when she went home for lunch, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Kenneth Saal, 30, was arrested at his home in Lindenwold, Camden County, on Wednesday for the murder of Carolyn Byington. He is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

MORE NEWS: Man at Bensalem Wawa sneaks behind counter, casually steals $1,800 in cigarettes

Saal and Byington worked together at Engine, a marketing firm located in the Plainsboro area, just east of Princeton.

On June 10, Saal allegedly went to Byington's Plainsboro apartment complex to wait for her to return during her lunch break. Her body was discovered around 6 p.m. after colleagues called the police when she didn't return to work after lunch.

Neighbors told NJ.com they heard "faint screams" and "the sound of furniture moving" at the time. 

A motive for the incident is still unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Arrests Philadelphia New Jersey Investigations Police Camden County Homicide

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Q&A ... with Sixers forward (and cult hero) Mike Scott
042519-MikeScott-USAToday

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

Eagles stock up / stock down at the conclusion of training camp practices
082119RasulDouglas

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Family-Friendly

Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time
Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved