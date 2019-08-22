South Jersey man arrested for allegedly killing co-worker during her lunch break

A Camden County man allegedly killed a 26-year-old co-worker, waiting for her at her apartment when she went home for lunch, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Kenneth Saal, 30, was arrested at his home in Lindenwold, Camden County, on Wednesday for the murder of Carolyn Byington. He is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Saal and Byington worked together at Engine, a marketing firm located in the Plainsboro area, just east of Princeton.

On June 10, Saal allegedly went to Byington's Plainsboro apartment complex to wait for her to return during her lunch break. Her body was discovered around 6 p.m. after colleagues called the police when she didn't return to work after lunch.

Neighbors told NJ.com they heard "faint screams" and "the sound of furniture moving" at the time.

A motive for the incident is still unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

