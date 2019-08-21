More News:

August 21, 2019

Man at Bensalem Wawa sneaks behind counter, casually steals $1,800 in cigarettes

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Thefts
Wawa bensalem police department Bensalem Police/YouTube

A man wearing a neon yellow-green vest and a baseball cap stole nearly $1,800 in cigarettes at a Bensalem Wawa.

A man stole nearly $1,800 in cigarettes from a Wawa in Bensalem over the weekend. While he was caught on surveillance video, no one in the store seemed to notice the theft.

The Bensalem Police Department released video Wednesday of the theft from the Wawa on Bristol Pike, asking the public for help in identifying the thief.

MORE: Scientists use fungi to kill spotted lanternflies, are 'cautiously optimistic'

In the video, which you can watch below, the man can be seen wearing a neon yellow-green vest and a baseball cap, which may explain why no one stopped him: It looked, at first glance, like he was just doing his job.

According to police, the man stole 10 boxes of Newport cigarettes and 10 boxes of Parliament cigarettes. Together, police said, the cigarettes have a retail value of $1,771.00.

MORE: Boy drowns at Delco swim club in what police call 'pool hopping' accident

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Thefts Bensalem Crime Wawa Surveillance Video Police Videos Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How Sixers forward Mike Scott, who 'ain't no bitch,' found a home in Philadelphia
Mike-Scott-Hive_051019_usat

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Festivals

Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso
Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved