More News:

August 21, 2019

Scientists use fungi to kill spotted lanternflies and are 'cautiously optimistic' about success

Penn State researchers are using a native fungus to attack the invasive pests in in Montgomery County

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Pests Insects
spotted lanternfly fungi Photo courtesy/Pennsylvania Dept. of Agriculture

Since 2014, the spotted lanternfly has spread across 14 counties in Pennsylvania and could cost Pennsylvania's fruit and tree industries more than $18 billion. New research using fungi to attack the pests has scientists 'cautiously optimistic.'

New developments from research into trying to squelch the spotted lanternfly population in Pennsylvania has scientists "cautiously optimistic."

Researchers with the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences are using native two fungi, Batkoa major and Beauveria bassiana, which cause diseases in insects but are harmless to humans, after a Cornell-led study showed that the fungi had decreased the destructive insect's population in forests near Reading.

According to information released Wednesday, in early July scientists began testing four plots of land at Norristown Farm Park, a 695-acre county park in Montgomery County, where dense populations of spotted lanternfly nymphs had been found.

Using hydraulic sprayers that can reach 30 feet into the air, scientists sprayed the tree of heaven — the insect's preferred host — with a commercial biopesticide containing the Beauveria fungus.

After two weeks of spraying, the report said, the number of live lanternflies in areas treated with the fungus were about half of the number in the control areas, which were sprayed with water. 

“We are cautiously optimistic,” said David Biddinger, a tree fruit research entomologist. “More needs to be studied, but if this research pans out, it could be a turning point. Time will tell.”

0820_LanternflyFungusPhoto courtesy/Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences

Above is a spotted lanternfly treated with the native fungus Beauveria bassiana during a Penn State-led study into eradicating the invasive pests' population in Pennsylvania. A telltale sign of the fungal infection on an insect is the white fuzz.


The developing research is still being analyzed, however if the results continue to be positive, future projects will focus on the development of several biopesticides that are proven to be effective on the spotted lanternfly population and pose little risk to beneficial native insects, like pollinators. 

Since the spotted lanterfly was discovered in Bucks County in 2014, it has spread to 14 counties in southeastern Pennsylvania and been seen in New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pests Insects Philadelphia Environment Penn State University Cornell Berks County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How Sixers forward Mike Scott, who 'ain't no bitch,' found a home in Philadelphia
Mike-Scott-Hive_051019_usat

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Festivals

Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso
Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved