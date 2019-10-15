New Jersey man sets all-time record on 'Price is Right' with $262,743 in winnings

A Monmouth County, New Jersey, man set a new record on "The Price is Right" on Monday, winning the biggest pot in the game show's history at more than $260,000 in cash and prizes.

Michael Strouber won a total of $262,743 on Monday's episode, kicking off the CBS daytime show's annual Big Money Week.

Strouber started his run with a massive $200,000 win at Million Dollar Plinko — which he actually won using his first chip on the Plinko board — followed by a win in the Showcase Showdown that earned him a trip to Fiji and a Nissan Sentra S, a prize package with a total value of $29,446.

As part of Big Money Week, he also won a massive bonus prize of $29,657.

Strouber surpassed the former daytime record by more than $50,000, the Asbury Park Press reported.



Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.