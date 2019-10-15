More News:

October 15, 2019

New Jersey man sets all-time record on 'Price is Right' with $262,743 in winnings

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Game Shows
1015_ price is right record nj @CBS/The Price is Right

A New Jersey man set a daytime record on "The Price is Right."

A Monmouth County, New Jersey, man set a new record on "The Price is Right" on Monday, winning the biggest pot in the game show's history at more than $260,000 in cash and prizes. 

Michael Strouber won a total of $262,743 on Monday's episode, kicking off the CBS daytime show's annual Big Money Week. 

MORE NEWS: A glowing orange 'Hunter's Moon' will light up the sky on Sunday

Strouber started his run with a massive $200,000 win at Million Dollar Plinko — which he actually won using his first chip on the Plinko board — followed by a win in the Showcase Showdown that earned him a trip to Fiji and a Nissan Sentra S, a prize package with a total value of $29,446. 

As part of Big Money Week, he also won a massive bonus prize of $29,657.

Strouber surpassed the former daytime record by more than $50,000, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Game Shows Philadelphia Entertainment New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles still pursuing Jalen Ramsey; Howie Roseman drawing criticism
Howie-Roseman_101519_usat

Courts

Philly woman arrested on Wildwood beach in 2018 files federal lawsuit
Wildwood beach arrest lawsuit

Prevention

Could helmetless tackling training reduce football head injuries
Helmetless Tackling Football

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 7
101519CarsonWentz

Illness

Nurse pens viral post on vaccines: 'The flu shot is not always about you'
0918_Flu vaccines

Family-Friendly

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals
Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved