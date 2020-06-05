More News:

June 05, 2020

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission services to begin phased reopening

Licenses, driving tests to resume this month

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Some services at Motor Vehicle Commission offices in New Jersey will resume starting June 15, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

New Jersey residents will soon be able to resume getting drivers licenses and takes driving tests in-person at state offices of the Motor Vehicle Commission, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. 

The in-person processing and validating of certain permits, registration, title work, and license plates begins on a drop-off basis begins June 15. The issuing of new licenses, out-of-state transfers, REAL ID, and the administering of road tests is scheduled to resume June 29. 

These services had been on hold for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Phil Murphy announced their reopening at Friday's coronavirus press briefing. 

"The MVC is probably the most-visited agency in state government, and it will be back to serve you all on June 15," said Murphy.

More information on the phased reopening of at MVC offices is available here.

New Jersey's public, private outdoor pools expected to reopen soon

Murphy also announced that he "anticipated" being able to make an announcement on a date for outdoor pools to reopen in the state soon. The governor said that a reopening message would likely come Monday, June 8. 

The order will apply to outdoor pools that are both municipal and at private clubs.

"We know a lot of people have been waiting for their ability to get back in the water, we don't blame them," said Murphy. "A lot of communities have been wanting to restart swimming as part of their recreational offerings. Stay tuned for that."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that there is no evidence that coronavirus can spread through a pool's chemically treated waters. However, Philadelphia officials have said that its outdoor public pools will remain closed throughout summer 2020.

Murphy has already allowed beaches, parks, boardwalks, and lakes to reopen. Stage two of New Jersey's reopening plan begins June 15, when other outdoor activities like outdoor dining will also be permitted.

There are 163,336 positive cases of coronavirus in New Jersey, and 864 new cases as of Friday. There 12,049 fatalities total and 79 new deaths. Of the total deaths reported, 5,341 were connected to New Jersey's long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

