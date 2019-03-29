More News:

March 29, 2019

Baby seals are washing up at Jersey Shore, prompting action from marine vets

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Seals
Seal Marine Jersey Shore Source/Marine Mammal Stranding Center

A seal pup washed ashore on a beach in New Jersey. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine works to rehabilitate stranded seals and release them back into the wild.

As temperatures start to climb and locals start to visit the beach, marine experts are seeking help to locate baby seals who have been washing up at the Jersey Shore lately.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine has reported a number of seals winding up on the beach in recent weeks.

RELATED: Frozen sea turtles washing up on Jersey Shore may not be dead

Known for its rescue work, the center actively discourages disclosure of the locations where seals are found on the beach.

"If a sick seal is harrassed and returns to the water, his chances of surviving become slim," the center said in an Instagram post Friday.

Seven little harbor and grey seals were taken into the center's rehab this week for treatment and an eventual return to the wild.

Several seals have been rehabilitated and safely returned to the wild over the past month, according to the center's Facebook timeline.

The stranding center asks anyone who spots a seal on the beach to call them directly on their hotline at 609-266-0538.

"Many times a seal or other marine mammal of sea turtle ashore may have injuries or illness that need immediate attention in order to save its life," the center said. "A message via social media or internet may not reach us for several hours, which could result in the death of the animal."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Seals New Jersey Animals Marine Life Mammals Jersey Shore

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Instant observations: Returning players make statement in Phillies' Opening Day win over Braves
Rhys-Hoskins-Harper_032819_Phillies

Investigations

Woman killed in assault rifle shooting inside Main Line Wawa
wawa radnor sugartown rd

Music

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert releases new song two months after saying he’s done with music
Lil Uzi Vert

Sixers

How does Billy Lange's departure impact Sixers' coaching staff heading into playoffs?
032919-BillyLange-USAToday

Opinion

No debate: Vaccines are the key to public health
11122018_vaccine_USAT

Fitness

A wellness pop-up that features Champagne
Mind, Body and Bubbly

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved