Baby seals are washing up at Jersey Shore, prompting action from marine vets

As temperatures start to climb and locals start to visit the beach, marine experts are seeking help to locate baby seals who have been washing up at the Jersey Shore lately.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine has reported a number of seals winding up on the beach in recent weeks.

Known for its rescue work, the center actively discourages disclosure of the locations where seals are found on the beach.

"If a sick seal is harrassed and returns to the water, his chances of surviving become slim," the center said in an Instagram post Friday.

Seven little harbor and grey seals were taken into the center's rehab this week for treatment and an eventual return to the wild.

Several seals have been rehabilitated and safely returned to the wild over the past month, according to the center's Facebook timeline.

The stranding center asks anyone who spots a seal on the beach to call them directly on their hotline at 609-266-0538.

"Many times a seal or other marine mammal of sea turtle ashore may have injuries or illness that need immediate attention in order to save its life," the center said. "A message via social media or internet may not reach us for several hours, which could result in the death of the animal."