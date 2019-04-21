New Jersey trooper charged with child porn possession after exchanging explicit emails with child's mother

A New Jersey state trooper was charged with child pornography possession after investigators found an explicit email chain between him and the mother of a five-year-old girl, which included photographs and an offer to sexually assault the child.

Jeffrey Reitz, 47, of Williamstown, allegedly asked the child's mother in a 2014 email to send him an explicit photo of the child to see if it sexually aroused him. He later responded to a nude photo of the child with "Nice," the Daily Mail reported.

Reitz also allegedly sent the woman photos of his genitals, to which she suggested that he sexually assault her daughter, authorities said.

The correspondence was obtained by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office in a separate investigation involving the child's mother. The woman, who has been unidentified, was sentenced to seven years in jail on charges of permitting a child to engage in pornography.

Reitz — a 15-year veteran of the New Jersey State Police — was arrested on Thursday on a child porn possession charge. He has since been suspended from his position.

His lawyer told NJ.com Reitz is maintaining his innocence and "will take whatever necessary steps in order to have him exonerated and restored to his position.”